Lecrae Returns With 'Reconstruction'

(TFG) Lecrae is reconstructing his faith after a period of deconstruction with the official release of his tenth solo LP, and first full-length project in three years - Reconstruction. Listen here.

Spanning 19 tracks, the highly anticipated LP includes features from T.I., Killer Mike, Jon Bellion, Fridayy, and respected voices from the faith-based community such as Madison Ryann Ward, Torey D'Shaun, Jackie Hill Perry, Propaganda, MEEZO!, Aklesso, and Hollyn.

Reconstruction crystallizes the sound Lecrae has been honing across his prolific discography over the past two decades. In a conversation with Charlamagne tha God on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club earlier this month, Lecrae spoke about the meaning of Reconstruction as a transformative journey, and how he's managed to stay grounded in his faith by rebuilding on the spiritual foundation of obedience to Christ.

Often lauded for his transparent takes on religion, and the roles he serves both professionally and personally, Lecrae steps into the next chapter of his career as an essential voice in hip-hop, with Charlamagne adding, "If Lecrae wasn't a quote-unquote 'Christian rapper,' they would have to put [Reconstruction] in rap album of the year category."

Lecrae caps off an unprecedented run of collaborations this year with Miles Minnick (Get Well Soon!), Jackie Hill Perry ("Tell No Lie") and Torey D'Shaun ("Bless You") with his latest offering. Reconstruction, out now, invites anyone wrestling with belief to rebuild a healthy version of faith, grounded in the writings of the scripture. Lecrae drives home the album's central theme in a social post with the caption: "Broken things can be rebuilt. Broken people can be restored. Broken faith can be renewed. This is more than an album. It's Reconstruction."

Ahead of the album's release, Lecrae revealed the features on Reconstruction with a one-of-a-kind mailer that went out to over 1,200 of his most active supporters, offering exclusive access to an online community for early music, content, and engagement to earn points for other incentives.

Beyond the music, Lecrae has fostered a direct relationship with local communities. Last month (July 21), the multi-platinum recording artist held a back-to-school drive in the heart of Atlanta alongside nonprofit City Takers. A similar activation in Dallas quickly followed, where both fans and residents alike joined Lecrae in assembling backpacks filled with essential school supplies for students across the city in partnership with The Human Impact.

As a special treat to fans, he parlayed that momentum into the announcement of his headlining 'Reconstruction World Tour.' The world tour will kick off in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thu, Sept. 4 and stretch until Dec. 6 in Brisbane, Queensland. Along the way, the 42-day run will make stops in Lecrae's hometown of Atlanta, including nights in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The trek will also make landfall in many countries and territories throughout Africa and Australia.

Special guests Miles Minnick, Gio, and Torey D'Shaun will join Lecrae on select dates throughout the tour.

Related Stories

Lecrae Previews New Album With 'Tell No Lie'

Lecrae Teams With Miles Minnick For 'On Time'

Will Smith Opens Up On The Deep End With Lecrae

Lecrae Responds To Kendrick Lamar With 'Die For The Party'

News > Lecrae