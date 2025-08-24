Little Anthony & Brooke Moriber Revisit 'Hurt So Bad'

(2911) Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the beloved classic "Hurt So Bad" - a song that was a Top 10 hit for Little Anthony & The Imperials in 1965 - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Little Anthony returns with an epic new version of the ballad that made him a household name. This time, he transforms it into a stirring duet with acclaimed pop-country singer and Broadway alum Brooke Moriber, creating a cross-generational blend of soul and country that feels both fresh and timeless.
Produced by Fred Mollin - the veteran producer behind acclaimed recordings for Johnny Mathis, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Natalie Cole, and Dan Hill's "Sometimes When We Touch," as well as award-winning film and television work - this reimagined take on "Hurt So Bad" transforms the iconic track into a heartfelt conversation between two people watching each other move on while still longing for a second chance. Featuring lush instrumentation and soaring vocal harmonies, the duet captures the raw vulnerability of heartbreak while honoring the emotional intensity of the original.
The Imperials' original "Hurt So Bad" was noted for its dramatic, pleading style, and Moriber and Little Anthony channel that spirit in a contemporary way. The result is a recording that feels at once nostalgic and new - as if the song itself has matured over 60 years, gaining even more emotional depth.
Recorded across some of Nashville's most storied studios - including Sound Stage Studios and Zoomar Studios - "Hurt So Bad" brings together a world-class team of musicians and engineers. The production features contributions from Larry Paxton (bass), Greg Morrow (drums & percussion), Dale Herr, Kerry Marx, Justin Roller (guitars), Pat Coil (keyboards), and a sampled orchestra arranged by Larry Hall. The track was engineered and mixed by Dave Salley, with overdubs by Bryce Roberts, and mastered by Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound in NYC. The rich, polished Nashville production underpins the duet's powerful vocals, seamlessly fusing Little Anthony's classic soul tone with Brooke's country-pop prowess.
Vocal arrangements were a true collaboration between Brooke Moriber and Little Anthony (Jerome Gourdine), blending the rich nostalgia of the original recording with a fresh emotional urgency. In call-and-response fashion, the two artists turn the song's narrative into a dialogue - a conversation between past and present lovers. With lyrics that still cut deep decades later, the track includes unforgettable lines like:
"Why don't you stay and let me make it up to you
I'll do anything you want me to..."
And the signature refrain that made the original iconic:
"Come back, it hurts so bad
Don't make it hurt so bad
I'm begging you please..."
This moving duet is more than just a tribute; it's a testament to the timeless power of music to connect hearts across generations. Little Anthony's soulful pleas and Brooke's clear, impassioned vocals showcase how great songs transcend genres and eras. Their rendition of "Hurt So Bad" has the warmth of 1965 and the polish of 2025, appealing to fans old and new. The artists are eager to share this collaboration live - with hopes of performing it on legendary stages.
"Hurt So Bad" by Brooke Moriber x Little Anthony is available now on all streaming platforms. Listen now and experience how two distinctive voices, decades apart in age, can meet in the middle to revive a classic.
