Randy Travis Receives ACM Milestone Award at 18th ACM Honors Ceremony

(117) Music legend Randy Travis was honored with the coveted ACM Milestone Award at the 18th ACM Honors on Wednesday night, honoring an artist for unprecedented achievement in Country Music. As part of the ceremony, Jamey Johnson performed Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses" to the crowd at The Pinnacle in Nashville, which was greeted by a standing ovation as Randy and Mary Travis took the stage to accept the award.
"Between your birthstone and your headstone, it's the milestones along the way that matter the most," Mary Travis said as she helped Randy accept the Milestone Award, also borrowing from Randy's song "Three Wooden Crosses;" "It's not what you take when you go, but what you leave behind."
Mary continued, "Randy never thought his music would have the impact it has had, or that he would be standing here decades later surrounded by so many that shaped him and gave him a place to belong," and Randy wrapped the acceptance of the award by saying, "Thank you, a lot."
The Academy of Country Music picked Randy Travis for the ACM Milestone Award for his impact on launching the New Traditionalist Movement in Country Music, influencing artists from Clint Black to Chris Stapleton. The Academy expanded on Travis' impact, writing: "Following a life-altering stroke in 2013, his courage has become a symbol of resilience. He has since been honored with many tributes at Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as become a prominent voice for advocating stroke awareness and healthcare rights in the industry. He continues to pioneer the future of Country Music, incorporating AI-assisted vocals to reimagine and revive old and never-before-heard songs, allowing for the preservation of a unique sound that defined a generation of the genre."
Past recipients of the ACM Milestone Award include Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.
Fans will be able to watch a special episode of CMT's Hot 20 Countdown on September 27, which will highlight moments from the ACM Honors show.
For fans that want to see Randy on the road and hear his songs, the "More Life Tour" is starting this evening in Denver, Colorado, following a wildly successful Spring run. Travis, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupre bring an extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film, and television.
"More Life Tour" Dates:
August 21 - Denver, Colo. - Paramount Theatre
August 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Civic Center
August 25 - Gillette, Wyo. - CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre
August 26 - Butte, Mont. - The Mother Lode Theatre
August 27 - Missoula, Mont. - Dennison Theatre
August 28 - Boise, Idaho - Morrison Theatre
August 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Kingsbury Hall
September 18 - Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center
September 19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Paramount Theatre
September 20 - St. Joseph, Mo. - Missouri Theatre
September 21 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater
September 25 - Meridian, Miss. - Riley Center*
September 26 - Hiawassee, Ga. - Dailey & Vincent Music Fest
September 27 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan City Civic Center
October 1 - San Angelo, Texas - Murphy Hall
October 2 - Waco, Texas - Hippodrome
October 3 - San Antonio, Texas - Majestic Theatre
October 16 - Hagerstown, Md. - Maryland Theatre
October 17 - Reading, Pa. - Santander PAC
October 18 - Morristown, N.J. - Mayo Performing Arts Center
October 23 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House
October 24 - Tiffin, Ohio - Ritz Theatre
October 25 - Roanoke, Va. - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 5 - Green Bay, Wis. - Meyer Theatre
November 6 - Rochester, Minn. - Mayo Civic Center
November 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. - Paramount Center for the Arts
November 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. - Chester Fritz Auditorium
November 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. - Weldon Mills Theatre
November 14 - Maryville, Tenn. - Clayton Center for the Arts
November 15 - Nashville, Tenn. - Schermerhorn Symphony Center w/ The Nashville Symphony
November 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. - Broome County Forum Theatre
November 21 - Concord, N.H. - The Capitol Center For The Arts' Chubb Theatre
November 22 - Orono, Maine - Collins Center for the Arts
November 23 - Torrington, Conn. - The Bushnell Performing Arts Center
Randy Travis Visits GRAMMY Museum Mississippi For Sold Out Members Only Event
Randy Travis Delivers 'Now Playing Vinyl'
Jacob Tolliver Covers Randy Travis Classic 'Honky Tonk Side Of Town'
Randy Travis To Visit GRAMMY Museum MS For A Behind The Scenes Look At His Legendary Career
