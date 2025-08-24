Serj Tankian Announces New Album With 'Electric Dreams'

(Speakeasy) Visionary musician, poet, and activist Serj Tankian returns with a stunning new project, Covers, Collaborations & Collages-a genre-spanning collection that celebrates artistic unity, reinvention, and storytelling.
The first single, "Electric Dreams," is available now, via Serjical Strike Records/Create Music Group, launching a ten-week release schedule where a new track will drop each week, culminating in the full compilation album, releasing on Oct. 24, 2025.
This deeply personal and eclectic body of work features Tankian's powerful reinterpretations and remarkable collaborations. Among the highlights is a beautifully haunting cover of Chris de Burgh's "I'm Counting On You," reimagined with Tankian's unmistakable emotional intensity.
Covers, Collaborations & Collages showcases striking creative partnerships with some of today's most innovative artists. Tankian joins with lauded producer Deadmau5 on the hypnotic "A Seed," New Zealand singer/songwriter Bic Runga's ethereal voice weaves with Tankian's in the duet "Things Unspoken," and acclaimed composer Lucas Vidal creates a sonic canvas upon which Tankian vocally illustrates a scene of the devolution of civilization and the end times, bellowing "There are no more empires / Just burning campfires" on the powerful and cinematic "Apocalyptic Dance."
Rounding out the collection, Tankian's cover of Armenian songwriter Ruben Hakhverdyan's "When Death Arrives," is a poignant reminder of the reality of our mortality, musing through the eyes of the departed and reminding listeners of the undeniable importance love and truth hold in this world.
Adding a visual dimension to the music, each single's artwork, and the album's evocative main cover, has been created by artist D.S. Bradford, who also contributes lead guitar work on the soaring track "Kneeling Away From The Sun."
With each weekly release, Tankian will share the inspirations and stories, inspirations, and artistic intentions behind the songs, inviting listeners into the creative process like never before.
