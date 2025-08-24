Take A Drive With Tommy Acker For His New Single '10 & 2'

(MPG) Nashville-by-way-of-Texas country artist Tommy Acker releases his new single "10 & 2" via River House Artists. With arena-ready guitar and an effortless vocal delivery, "10 & 2" finds Acker using driving metaphors as a way to express his dedication to keeping a relationship on track. This follows a busy few months for Acker, which included a series of singles and tour dates with Megan Moroney and Hudson Westbrook.

On the new single, Acker shares: "In the writing room that day, the second I heard the title '10 & 2,' I thought it was such a cool concept. It instantly clicked for me because when you think about driving, 10 & 2 is the safest way to hold the wheel. It's all about having control and staying steady. That felt like the perfect way to describe what it's like when you find someone you don't want to lose. This song is about holding on tight to the person you love, giving it everything you've got, and not letting go, the same way you'd grip the wheel when you're focused on keeping things on the right track. It's a fun, upbeat track, but there's a lot of heart in it too. I think a lot of people will relate to that feeling of wanting to hold on and not mess things up."

Last year, Acker released his first single "How To Not," which went viral on TikTok and now sits at over 3.5 million streams across platforms. Since then, he's released a steady stream of singles, increasing his fanbase with each one and collecting over 5 million global streams. Naming him one of their Artists You Need to Know, Holler called him "an old soul with a big heart singing the kind of seemingly simple country songs that belie their emotional depth." Meanwhile, LEO Weekly said he is "a force to be reckoned with."

Born and raised in Tyler, TX, the 25-year-old started playing guitar in high school and spent years honing and refining his craft. Eventually, he was discovered by legendary songwriter Jessi Alexander, best known for hits such as Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" and Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," who signed him to his first publishing deal under Warner Chappell. With millions of streams and attention from other major artists already under his belt, Acker is ready to step into the spotlight as an artist in his own right.

Related Stories

News > Tommy Acker