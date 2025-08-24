The Lone Bellow Return With First New Song in 3 Years 'Common Folk'

(MPG) Beloved indie/folk trio The Lone Bellow have returned with their brand new single "Common Folk." The track marks their first all-original new music to release since 2022's critically acclaimed Love Songs for Losers and hints at more music on the horizon.
A heartfelt ode to the quiet strength of everyday people - those who live, grieve, and carry on without fanfare, "Common Folk" blends vivid storytelling with anthemic melodies and the band's signature tight-knit harmonies.
"We've always been drawn to the kind of everyday heroes we don't celebrate enough - the ones who show up, help others, and never ask for credit," stated the band. "Nurses, diner workers, folks doing the work no one notices. That quiet kind-of strength has always fascinated us, and we wanted to honor it in this song."
Written by Zach Williams, Brian Elmquist, and Trent Dabbs, "Common Folk" finds The Lone Bellow embarking on a bold new chapter that steps into new sonic territory while simultaneously honoring the deep bonds that have defined their journey for well over a decade. In addition to founding member Kanene Pipkin, the track also features members of their touring ensemble, including drummer Julian Dorio and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Geertsma. With their palpable chemistry, masterful songcraft, and exhilarating live shows, they continue to reaffirm their commitment not just to making music, but to building community - on stage, in song, and around the table.
The Lone Bellow will make their debut on the Grand Ole Opry tomorrow which will be followed shortly after by the kick-off of their fall headline tour next month. It'll include stops in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, DC, and Atlanta before wrapping up with a hometown show in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 22nd.
Tour Dates:
08/23 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
08/28 - Highlands, NC @ Highlander Mountain House
09/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
09/12 - Boulder, CO @ eTown Hall
09/13 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
09/18 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/19 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
09/21 - Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre
09/25 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
09/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
09/30 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
10/01 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater
10/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater
11/05 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/06 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/07 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/08 - Portland, ME @ The State Theatre
11/09 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
11/14 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/15 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/17 - Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre
11/19 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall
11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
11/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
The Lone Bellow Announce Fall Tour Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album
