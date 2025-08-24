The Lone Bellow Return With First New Song in 3 Years 'Common Folk'

(MPG) Beloved indie/folk trio The Lone Bellow have returned with their brand new single "Common Folk." The track marks their first all-original new music to release since 2022's critically acclaimed Love Songs for Losers and hints at more music on the horizon.

A heartfelt ode to the quiet strength of everyday people - those who live, grieve, and carry on without fanfare, "Common Folk" blends vivid storytelling with anthemic melodies and the band's signature tight-knit harmonies.

"We've always been drawn to the kind of everyday heroes we don't celebrate enough - the ones who show up, help others, and never ask for credit," stated the band. "Nurses, diner workers, folks doing the work no one notices. That quiet kind-of strength has always fascinated us, and we wanted to honor it in this song."

Written by Zach Williams, Brian Elmquist, and Trent Dabbs, "Common Folk" finds The Lone Bellow embarking on a bold new chapter that steps into new sonic territory while simultaneously honoring the deep bonds that have defined their journey for well over a decade. In addition to founding member Kanene Pipkin, the track also features members of their touring ensemble, including drummer Julian Dorio and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Geertsma. With their palpable chemistry, masterful songcraft, and exhilarating live shows, they continue to reaffirm their commitment not just to making music, but to building community - on stage, in song, and around the table.

The Lone Bellow will make their debut on the Grand Ole Opry tomorrow which will be followed shortly after by the kick-off of their fall headline tour next month. It'll include stops in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, DC, and Atlanta before wrapping up with a hometown show in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 22nd.

Tour Dates:

08/23 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

08/28 - Highlands, NC @ Highlander Mountain House

09/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

09/12 - Boulder, CO @ eTown Hall

09/13 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

09/18 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/19 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/21 - Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre

09/25 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

09/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

09/30 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

10/01 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater

10/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater

11/05 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/06 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/07 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/08 - Portland, ME @ The State Theatre

11/09 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

11/14 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/15 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/17 - Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

11/19 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall

11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

