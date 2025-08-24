Visit 'My Side Of Town' With Josh Ross

(MCA) Josh Ross released his latest single "My Side Of Town" via MCA / Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Canada / CORE Records. The song was originally teased on socials and fans have been eager for the release ever since.

"'My Side Of Town' was pitched to me and immediately resonated," Ross shares. "Small towns talk, and a lot of times, only one side of a two-sided story gets heard. This song is for anyone who's lived that - myself included."

Written by Jimmy Robbins, Seth Ennis, Josh Miller, and Abram Dean, "My Side of Town" spells out the consequences of the rumor mill. Ross' highly anticipated full-length debut album Later Tonight is set for release on September 19 via MCA / Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Canada / CORE Records.

Produced by longtime collaborator Matt Geroux who also helmed Ross's JUNO Award-winning EP Complicated, the 15-track collection doubles down on the emotive, rock-tinged country that has defined his worldwide ascent.

The album will include U.S. Radio #1 "Single Again," as well as recently released title track "Later Tonight," "Hate How You Look," and "Leave Me Too."

Last month, Ross earned 6 CCMA nominations, tying with Cameron Whitcomb as this year's most-nominated artist. His nominations include: Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Musical Collaboration of the Year.

