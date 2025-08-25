112 Launching Room 112 Tour

(TOC) This fall, Live Nation Urban will bring the legendary, GRAMMY-winning R&B quartet 112 to audiences nationwide. Today, the live event kingpin announces the Fall 2025/Winter 2026 Room 112 Tour, with a series of intimate performances scheduled across the country.
The 19-stop tour will kick off on Wednesday, November 5th in Akron, Ohio and will bring 112 to a variety of major cities, including Detroit, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, before wrapping up in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, February 6th.
Joining the group on the road will be acclaimed 90s R&B girl group Total and GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter and producer Case, serving as the tour's supporting acts.
Presale begins on Tuesday, August 26th, followed by additional presales through Thursday, August 28th and on-sale on Friday, August 29th, all at 10AM local time.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with 112 & Total, autographed poster, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.
Room 112 Tour Dates
November 5 - Akron, OK // Akron Civic Theatre
November 6 - Detroit, MI // Fox Theatre
November 12 - Stamford, CT // Samford Palace
November 13 - Brooklyn, NY // Kings Theatre
November 15 - Chicago, IL // Arie Crown Theater
November 16 - St. Louis, MO // Stifel Theatre
November 21 - Dallas, TX // Music Hall at Fair Park
November 23 - Houston, TX // Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
November 29 - Jacksonville, FL // Florida Theater
November 30 - New Orleans, LA // Orpheum Theatre
January 23 - Los Angeles, CA // YouTube Theater
January 24 - Oakland, CA //Oakland Paramount
January 25 - Las Vegas, NV // Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
January 28 - Indianapolis, IN // Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
January 30 - Philadelphia, PA // The Met
February 1 - Washington, DC // The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 3 - Raleigh, NC // Meymandi Concert Hall
February 5 - Charlotte, NC // Ovens Auditorium
February 6 - Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle
Lost Society Premiere '112' Video
Carrie Underwood's Live From The Ryman Raises $112K For Save the Children
