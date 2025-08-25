Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour Extended

(fcc) Big Time Rush has announced the highly-anticipated addition of 13 more dates on their worldwide tour, Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide. Starting in February 2026, Big Time Rush will return to Mexico & South America for the first time since their sold-out run in 2023. They will return to Australia following their sold-out 2024 run, and the band is set to play their first-ever shows in UAE. The band is also set to perform in Honolulu, HI on March 13, 2026.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE will give fans exactly what they've long asked for - the band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which, have never been played live. Rushers will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off in Birmingham, AL on July 9. Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 70 cities in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The thirteen additional dates cover Mexico, South America, Hawaii, Australia & UAE.

"We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of. That's the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show," said the band of the brand-new tour. "We couldn't be more excited to also be bringing our dear friends from the TV show Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman who we have never gotten the chance to tour with before. We have so many surprises in store for our Rushers for the In Real Life Worldwide tour and can't wait to see everyone on the road very soon!"

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 from the launch of the Nickelodeon television series Big Time Rush. The show was a huge success and catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release 3 studio albums and performed across the globe, including five tours from 2011 to 2014. In June 2020, the band held a surprise virtual reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their smash hit "Worldwide," resulting in mass hysteria amongst their fans and in the media. In March 2021, all four seasons of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush were added to Netflix and the band went viral once again, increasing fan demand for an official reunion. Soon after, the band announced they would come together for two special live shows in New York and Chicago, both of which sold-out in a matter of minutes, blowing expectations out of the water and proving the power of the band's devoted fandom.

Since reuniting, Big Time Rush has completed three back-to-back sold-out tours, selling out venues across the globe, including New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Their first new album in over 10 years, Another Life, was released in 2023 to praise from critics and fans alike.



MEXICO & SOUTH AMERICA DATES - JUST ADDED!

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Auditorio Telmex

Thursday, February 19, 2026 - Monterrey, Mexico - Auditorio Banamex

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Lima, Peru - Costa 21 Duomo

Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

Friday, March 6, 2026 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

HAWAII DATE - JUST ADDED!

Friday, March 13, 2026 - Honolulu, HI - Waikiki Shell

AUSTRALIA DATES - JUST ADDED!

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Syndey - ICC Sydney

Friday, March 20, 2026 - Brisbane - Riverstage

Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Melbourne - Margaret Court Arena

UAE DATE - JUST ADDED!

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Dubai - TBA

