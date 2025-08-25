Brandy and Monica Add Dates To The Boy Is Mine Tour

() Following high demand from fans nationwide, today Brandy and Monica announced additional dates for their highly anticipated co-headlining The Boy Is Mine Tour.

The now 32-date tour includes second shows in Los Angeles and Atlanta - hometowns of the iconic GRAMMY-winning duo - plus Chicago, along with newly announced shows in Nashville, TN and Kansas City, MO.

Among the added shows, fans in Nashville, Chicago, and Kansas City will be treated to the addition of special guest Coco Jones, further amplifying a powerhouse tour that also features Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and 2025 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

The added dates expand what is already one of 2025's most anticipated tours, giving even more fans the chance to experience this once-in-a-generation celebration of R&B.

Newly announced dates:

Friday, Oct 24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 25 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena (Second Show)

Sunday, Oct 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thursday, Nov 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (Second Show)

Thursday, Dec 4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena (Second Show)

Tickets for these newly announced shows go on sale Friday, August 29, 2025, at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.com and BPCTickets.com.

Related Stories

Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour

Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour

Brandy Clark Shares 'My Favorite Christmas'

Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour

News > Brandy