Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, And Lionel Richie Return To 'American Idol' As Judges

(fcc) Following their celebrated debut as a judge trio last season in television's most widely recognized music competition series "American Idol," music superstars Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood will help discover America's next singing sensation in its ninth season on ABC and Hulu, 24th overall, when it returns in 2026.

"American Idol" has ranked as a top unscripted series during its eight seasons on ABC, ending on a high note with last season's finale ranking No. 1 on the night, No. 1 for the week in primetime, and earning the best Total Viewer audience in two years. The series continues to dominate on social media as the No. 1 Most Social Reality Series across TV so far in 2025, collecting 1.65-plus billion social video views this year. Season eight winner Jamal Roberts' first single "Heal" also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel chart in May 2025.

Season nine auditions kick off Tuesday, Aug. 26, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions. Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.

"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

"First 900" VIP Event (Aug. 26)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug. 27)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 28)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Sept. 2)

Nationwide open call (Sept. 3)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Sept. 4)

Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, Tennessee (Sept. 8)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Sept. 9)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Sept. 11)

East Coast open call (Sept. 12)

The South open call (Sept. 15)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Sept. 16)

West and Midwest open call (Sept. 18)

Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C. (Sept. 19)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Sept. 22)

Nationwide open call (Sept. 24)

For information on how to sign up for "Idol Across America" and to register to virtually audition in front of an "American Idol" producer, please visit americanidol.com/auditions. Contenders may audition on any "Idol Across America" date, regardless of location. For full eligibility requirements, details on specific dates, submission forms, and terms and conditions, please visit the website.

