Ciara Shares Video For 'Dance With Me' Featuring Tyga

(align) GRAMMY award winning, multi-platinum selling superstar Ciara releases her highly-anticipated eighth studio album CiCi. The album is available via Ciara's own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, which she has ran independently since 2017 and is home to such hits as "Level Up" and "How We Roll."

CiCi marks a bold new chapter for one of Atlanta's most iconic voices. With this album, Ciara returns to her roots while pushing her sound forward by blending her signature R&B melodies with fresh, genre-blurring harmonies that showcases her evolution as an artist and a woman. It's a body of work that reflects growth, resilience, and an unshakable connection to the culture that raised her.

Ciara says "'CiCi is a love letter, a celebration of the journey, and most importantly, a thank you to my fans. This project represents the strength I've grown into and the power I've learned to wear with pride. My fans have been my fuel, giving me the courage to keep dreaming. This is my way of giving that love back."

Additionally, Ciara unleashes pure energy in her new music video for "Dance With Me" featuring Tyga, filmed at the iconic Randy's Donuts in Los Angeles. The visual, directed by Kat Webber, sees Ciara leading a crew of dancers in high-energy choreography while Tyga delivers his verse with signature West Coast flair from the car. The video also features a surprise cameo from NBA All Star guard and legend, Russell Westbrook.

The 14-track album includes previously released songs "Ecstasy," "How We Roll" ft. Chris Brown, and "This Right Here" ft. Latto & Jazze Pha, as well as new tracks such as the empowering anthem "Made It," and soon to be smash hit "Dance With Me," featuring Tyga. Built on infectious hooks, dance-floor-ready beats, and deeply personal lyrics, CiCi is more than just an album, it's a statement. From sultry slow jams to rousing dance tunes, Ciara reclaims her place as both a hitmaker and a cultural force. With nods to her early 2000s era and a fearless embrace of what's next, CiCi stands as a celebration of confidence, self-love, and the enduring power of artistry.

