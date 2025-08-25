Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'

(Republic) Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Conan Gray tops the charts with his critically acclaimed new album Wishbone, marking his highest debut album and biggest sales week of his career. Wishbone makes massive debut at #1 on the Billboard Album Sales chart, and Top 3 on Billboard 200 chart.

Upon release, Wishbone was immediately received with praise from fans and critics alike. Associated Pressproclaiming Conan Gray is the "tastemaker of Gen Z pop," and Clash Magazine marking the album as his "career best."Billboard honored the album as their "Editor's Pick Of The Week" with Rolling Stone declaring Conan has "never sounded more confident." Conan performed songs from Wishbone for the first time on television with a special release day appearance on Today Show's Summer Concert Series. Performing to a jam-packed audience of fans in New York's iconic Rockefeller Plaza, the set included monumental performances of "This Song", "Vodka Cranberry", "Caramel", and Conan's multi-platinum hit "Heather".

On Wishbone, Conan Gray returns to his singer-songwriter roots after falling in love for the first time, showcasing his creative talents more than ever before. Wishbone is entirely written by Conan Gray and executive produced by Grammy Award winning longtime collaborator Dan Nigro. Nigro has worked with Conan since 2018, producing his multi-platinum hits "Heather" and "Maniac". Conan also worked with producers Ethan Gruska, Noah Conrad, Luka Kloser and Elvira on Wishbone. Alongside the album, Conan released a trilogy of music videos for "This Song", "Vodka Cranberry", and "Caramel", following the love story of Wilson & Brando. The music videos are directed by Danica Kleinknecht (Mk.Gee), co-starring Corey Fogelmanis, and filmed in Conan's home state of Texas. Listen to Wishbone via Republic Records here.

Conan Gray: The Wishbone Pajama Show with special guest hemlocke springs, will kick off on September 11 making stops across the U.S. including his first performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 6. The tour concludes with Conan's Mexico debut (support TBA), including headlines in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

