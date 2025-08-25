Crystal Waters Reunites With ManyFew For 'Umm Bop'

(BMA) Multi-platinum dance icon Crystal Waters reunites with Stockholm-London duo ManyFew for their explosive third single, "Umm Bop" - a high-octane jazz-infused house anthem made for peak summer sets.
Fresh off their #1 UK hit "You & Me" and the growing success of the follow-up second single "Big Bite" - which has racked up 74.9K streams, landed on 70 playlists, and reached over 2.5 million listeners - the collaborators return with a hook-driven groove, elevated by sleek house production and Waters' unmistakable vocal firepower.
The extended mixes - including Vocal, Dub, and Instrumental versions (IAH030) - dropped August 8 exclusively on Beatport for a two-week window, alongside a radio edit (IAH031) available the same day on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms. The full digital release is now out across DJ-focused outlets like Traxsource, Juno, and more. With remix packages and contest winner announcements on the horizon, "Umm Bop" sets the tone for what's next in Crystal Waters' long-awaited return to album-making.
Waters shares, "I'm excited for everyone to hear this one. When ManyFew sent me the track, I came up with the hook line instantly. It was fun to once again add a little jazzy vibe to a House track. It has such a special urban feel to it."
Adding to the "Umm Bop" excitement, Waters and ManyFew recently teamed up with nonprofit Change The Beat (CTB) - founded by Sydney Blu to amplify women and underrepresented voices in electronic music - for the "Umm Bop" Remix Challenge, in partnership with I Am House Records. The response was incredible, with over 60 remixes submitted across styles from tech house to soulful grooves to loungey drum & bass. The top two winners will score exclusive pro-level gear and see their remixes officially released on IAH Records. Winners will be announced soon - stay tuned!
