Dead Air Network Share New Song 'No Hassles'

(CA) New Jersey Punk/New Wave band Dead Air Network has released their brand-new single, "No Hassles", the fourth in their growing catalog. Recorded in January 2025 at Homefront Studios by Matt Ryan and mixed/produced by Pat Av - who also played guitars and bass - the track delivers raw punk energy with a modern edge.
Originally written over 20 years ago, "No Hassles" had never been recorded until now. True to the band's roots, Pat Av and Dave H drew strong inspiration from early punk pioneers such as The Adicts and Buzzcocks.
With its gritty sound and unapologetic attitude, the single showcases Dead Air Network's dedication to keeping the punk spirit alive and urgent.
