Gavin Adcock's 'Own Worst Enemy' Debuts At No. 1

08-25-2025
(WMN) Country music's rising star, Gavin Adcock, has hit a major career milestone with the release of his new album, Own Worst Enemy. The album arrived as the No. 1 Country debut album on the Billboard Top 200 Country Chart and No. 1 All-Genre streaming debut album on the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart released this week.

Own Worst Enemy boasts over 25 MILLION US streams landing it at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 Country Chart and No. 14 on the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart. The album's success is a testament to Adcock's growing popularity and his ability to connect with fans on a mass scale.

The album's impressive first-week streaming numbers more than DOUBLES the first-week numbers of Adcock's previous album, Actin' Up Again, released less than a year ago, solidifying Adcock's position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The release of Own Worst Enemy adds another milestone to a career filled with major accomplishments. In the past year, Adcock has surpassed ONE BILLION global streams and received multiple RIAA certifications, including PLATINUM status for his breakout song, "A Cigarette." Adcock was also recently nominated for "New Male Artist of the Year" at the 60th ACM Awards and "Discovery Artist of the Year" for the 37th Annual MusicRow Awards.

With the release of Own Worst Enemy, Adcock continues to demonstrate his raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic approach to country music, and his fans are clearly embracing it. This week, Adcock continues his Need To Tour, with stops in Richmond and Salem, Virginia, and Pikeville, Kentucky.

