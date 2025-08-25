Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival

(NLM) Gorillaz - the biggest virtual band in the world - has crossed over and crash-landed into a whole new universe. Band members Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals are the new Icons of Fortnite Festival Season 10, making their debut on August 26th.

"It's an honour for all of you that I am finally to be immortalised in my own fiefdom. Watch out serfs, here I come." - Murdoc Niccals, Gorillaz

Before we dive into the Season 10 details, be sure to look out for Fortnite Festival IRL at the Fortnite x Gorillaz Pop Up at Hackney Bridge Garden in London. Open now through September 3rd, the Fortnite x Gorillaz pop-up merges the worlds of Gorillaz and Fortnite into an immersive activation filled with gaming stations, giveaways, live game streams and DJ performances.

What's New in Gorillaz x Fortnite Festival: "DARE," "Clint Eastwood," and "On Melancholy Hill" are coming to Fortnite as a playable Jam Track. "DARE" will also be available as an Emote, which is choreographed to and plays part of the song!

Fortnite Festival's "Main Stage" - where players and their bandmates perform - has transformed. Complete with towering buildings, a street train, and enough graffiti to make this band feel right at home, the new Main Stage channels Gorillaz through and through!

Gorillaz band members Noodle, 2D, Russel, and Murdoc will all be playable characters in Fortnite (via Outfits), complete with themed matching in-game accessories.

Gorillaz in-game Cosmetics will be available in the Fortnite Shop or through the Music Pass as Free or Premium Rewards.

