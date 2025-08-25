Helstar Announce New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'

(Neecee) Helstar return with their long-awaited 11th studio album, "The Devil's Masquerade", set for release on September 12th, 2025 through Massacre Records. The album will be available as a limited Mediabook, Ltd. Vinyl LP in various colors, and digital formats.
"The Devil's Masquerade" marks a powerful return to the band's roots, bringing back the classic creative chemistry between James Rivera (vocals) and Larry Barragan (guitars). The album was produced and mixed by Barragan at Hombre Malo Studios, and mastered by Robert Colwell at Colwell Mastering.
Lyrically, "The Devil's Masquerade" dives deep into tales of vampirism, demonic possession, and mankind's downfall - drawing inspiration from cult horror films and series such as Annabelle, Midnight Mass, The Exorcist: Pope, and even classic Twilight Zone episodes. Each track tells a story, blending myth, horror, and symbolism with Helstar's trademark power.
The song "I Am the Way" features an all-star guest appearance by iconic Texas metal voices Robert Lowe, Jason McMaster, Travis Willis, George Call, Mike Soliz, Christopher Salinas, Drew Brown, Jeff Vandenburg.
Frontman James Rivera states: "All I can say is that this album is every Helstar fan's dream come true. Larry and I went back to the old-school way of working together, and you can hear that energy from the very first track. We've taken the bull by the horns, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic we've always created."
From their classic debut "Burning Star" (1984) to milestones like Nosferatu (1989), and more recent releases such as "This Wicked Nest" (2014) and "Vampiro" (2016), HELSTAR have carved a unique and enduring legacy in US heavy metal. With "The Devil's Masquerade", the band once again proves their legendary status, delivering a fierce and uncompromising new chapter.
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Go Disco For 'A Song To Sing' Video- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced
The Dream Syndicate Expand 1984 Sophomore Album 'Medicine Show'
Helstar Announce New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'
Dead Air Network Share New Song 'No Hassles'
Sloan Stream New Song 'No Damn Fears'
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival
Thrice Share New Single 'Albatross'