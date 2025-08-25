Helstar Announce New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'

(Neecee) Helstar return with their long-awaited 11th studio album, "The Devil's Masquerade", set for release on September 12th, 2025 through Massacre Records. The album will be available as a limited Mediabook, Ltd. Vinyl LP in various colors, and digital formats.

"The Devil's Masquerade" marks a powerful return to the band's roots, bringing back the classic creative chemistry between James Rivera (vocals) and Larry Barragan (guitars). The album was produced and mixed by Barragan at Hombre Malo Studios, and mastered by Robert Colwell at Colwell Mastering.

Lyrically, "The Devil's Masquerade" dives deep into tales of vampirism, demonic possession, and mankind's downfall - drawing inspiration from cult horror films and series such as Annabelle, Midnight Mass, The Exorcist: Pope, and even classic Twilight Zone episodes. Each track tells a story, blending myth, horror, and symbolism with Helstar's trademark power.

The song "I Am the Way" features an all-star guest appearance by iconic Texas metal voices Robert Lowe, Jason McMaster, Travis Willis, George Call, Mike Soliz, Christopher Salinas, Drew Brown, Jeff Vandenburg.

Frontman James Rivera states: "All I can say is that this album is every Helstar fan's dream come true. Larry and I went back to the old-school way of working together, and you can hear that energy from the very first track. We've taken the bull by the horns, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic we've always created."

From their classic debut "Burning Star" (1984) to milestones like Nosferatu (1989), and more recent releases such as "This Wicked Nest" (2014) and "Vampiro" (2016), HELSTAR have carved a unique and enduring legacy in US heavy metal. With "The Devil's Masquerade", the band once again proves their legendary status, delivering a fierce and uncompromising new chapter.

