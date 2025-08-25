Jamie O'Neal Revisiting 'There Is No Arizona' For 25th Anniversary

(CEG) Platinum-selling, 4X Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Jamie O'Neal became a household name, when her debut single, "There Is No Arizona," topped the country charts in 2001. She is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release with a new recording of the song featuring The Isaacs. Ben Isaacs produced the track, which will be available September 12, 2025 on JOG Records.

"It's been 25 years, and 'There is No Arizona' is the song that took me globe-trotting all over the place," said Jamie. "When Lisa Drew, Shaye Smith and I first wrote it, I remember playing the work tape over and over knowing we had something special. My producer and VP of the label, Keith Stegall, believed it was a big hit and with his confidence, it made me feel like we had the right first song picked out."

Jamie goes on to recall the single taking seven agonizingly long months to make it to number one, but she confesses that time in her life was eye opening. "I learned so much going to radio stations and feeling embraced by everyone, recognizing that THAT song, THAT sound, THAT scatting, and the loop...those things weren't on country radio at the time. I loved that we created something unique and different. I never get tired of singing it and having fans singing it back to me. Here's to 25 more years of Arizonaaaaa!"

The original version of "There Is No Arizona" was the lead single from Jamie's debut Mercury Nashville album Shiver, which also yielded the number one single "When I Think About Angels." The success earned her numerous accolades including an ACM Award, Billboard Award, CMA and Grammy nominations and landed her on "The Tonight Show," "David Letterman," Emeril cooking show, "Craig Kilborn," ET and more.

Regarding The Isaacs, Jamie relates, "I sang on Sonya's solo album years ago and have loved her voice for so long. Fast forward to the Country Music Cruise with the Issacs this past January, and it just solidified my love of the family harmonies. I asked them if they would collab with me on the new 25th anniversary edition of 'Arizona,' and they said yes! It was so much fun in the studio creating with them and hearing Ben Isaacs's amazing ideas, plus you add in Jenee Fleenor on fiddle and it's Chef's Kiss!"

Jamie is currently readying a new album - her first since 2020 - to be released in the coming months.

Tour Dates:

Aug 28 Alto NM - Benefit for the town of Ruidoso Spencer Theater for the Arts

Sept 5 Prescott AZ - Yavapai PAC w/Lorrie Morgan

Sept 6 St. George UT - Country & Rock Music Festival w/Lorrie Morgan

Sept 25 Nashville, TN - The Listening Room Cafe with Sarah Buxton & Carolyn Dawn Johnson

Oct 1 Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley Dogtober Songwriter's Round w/Jamie O'Neal & Friends

Oct 4 Poway CA - Poway PAC

Oct 9-12 Pensacola Songwriters Festival

Dec 6 Morton MN - Jackpot Junction Casino w/Ty Herndon

Dec 30 & 31 Woodlands TX - The Woodlands Songwriters Festival

