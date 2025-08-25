Joey Bada$$ Shares 'STILL' Video

(TFG) Joey Bada$$ readies his forthcoming mixtape, Lonely At The Top, with brand-new single "STILL." The award winning actor and rapper extraordinaire returns with the second taste of his anticipated project, out August 29. Ahead of the mixtape's release, Joey joins forces with his tourmates, Rapsody & Ab-Soul, to set the record straight: they still on that.
Joey's verses are front and center throughout the track. The groundbreaking collaboration, which is produced by Statik Selektah, provides a glimpse into the dynamic and intentional storytelling listeners can expect from Joey's upcoming mixtape.
He drives home the message of "STILL" with a cinematic visual that finds the three rappers donning all-black outfits as they pour out unguarded emotion. Rooted in the cathartic release music gives him, Joey's latest offering is a meditation on identity, desire and the legacy he wants to leave behind.
"STILL" arrives on the heels of the multi-platinum rapper's recent single "DARK AURA," which coincided with the announcement of Joey's headlining DARK AURA TOUR. The 25-city run kicks off October 16 in Boston, MA, with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. The tour also includes a special hometown performance in Brooklyn on November 19 before wrapping in Philadelphia the next day (Nov 20).
Joey Bada$$ Celebrates Birthday With 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Go Disco For 'A Song To Sing' Video- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced
The Dream Syndicate Expand 1984 Sophomore Album 'Medicine Show'
Helstar Announce New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'
Dead Air Network Share New Song 'No Hassles'
Sloan Stream New Song 'No Damn Fears'
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival
Thrice Share New Single 'Albatross'