Joey Bada$$ Shares 'STILL' Video

(TFG) Joey Bada$$ readies his forthcoming mixtape, Lonely At The Top, with brand-new single "STILL." The award winning actor and rapper extraordinaire returns with the second taste of his anticipated project, out August 29. Ahead of the mixtape's release, Joey joins forces with his tourmates, Rapsody & Ab-Soul, to set the record straight: they still on that.

Joey's verses are front and center throughout the track. The groundbreaking collaboration, which is produced by Statik Selektah, provides a glimpse into the dynamic and intentional storytelling listeners can expect from Joey's upcoming mixtape.

He drives home the message of "STILL" with a cinematic visual that finds the three rappers donning all-black outfits as they pour out unguarded emotion. Rooted in the cathartic release music gives him, Joey's latest offering is a meditation on identity, desire and the legacy he wants to leave behind.

"STILL" arrives on the heels of the multi-platinum rapper's recent single "DARK AURA," which coincided with the announcement of Joey's headlining DARK AURA TOUR. The 25-city run kicks off October 16 in Boston, MA, with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. The tour also includes a special hometown performance in Brooklyn on November 19 before wrapping in Philadelphia the next day (Nov 20).

