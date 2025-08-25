Marian Hill's Samantha Gongol Goes Solo With 'Flash In The Pan' EP

(HHPR) Samantha Gongol, best known as one-half of the multi-Platinum duo Marian Hill, steps into her own spotlight with the release of her debut solo EP, 'Flash in the Pan!'. The EP features new single "American Boy".
Inspired by the theatricality of show business, 'Flash in the Pan!' marks a new musical direction for Gongol, grounded in raw, emotionally charged storytelling. The 8-track project includes new tracks "American Boy" and "Whiplash" as well as previously released singles "Flash in the Pan!", "Planes Are Low", and "When You're Hot You're Hot", and delves into themes of self-reflection, uncertainty, and the passage of time.
"Whiplash" features production by longtime Marian Hill collaborator Jeremy Lloyd, offering a subtle nod to their signature sound as Gongol takes a fearless leap into new creative territory.
Speaking about the EP, Samantha says: "There's a little something for everyone on this EP-there's pop, some Marian Hill vibes, interludes, even a little country singer-songwriter. I got tired of putting myself in a box and just decided to release whatever I felt like."
