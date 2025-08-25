Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced

(SiriusXM) Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and SiriusXM are turning up the volume for the 2025 INDYCAR season finale with a thunderous new collaboration. Felix Rosenqvist will drive the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda featuring a bold "Maximum Metallica" livery - a celebration of the band's new year-round SiriusXM channel.
The special design - inspired by Metallica's legendary 1984 album, "Ride the Lightning" - will debut for this weekend's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.
The new channel dedicated to and curated by the iconic band, Maximum Metallica (Channel 42), will launch on SiriusXM this Friday, August 29 at 12:00 pm ET. The channel will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles through the month of September, giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service.*
As part of the channel's launch celebration, Metallica will perform an exclusive live concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, sponsored by Hertz, which will premiere on the channel on Monday, September 1 at 12:00 pm ET. Metallica live at Stephen Talkhouse will rebroadcast several times and will be available on the SiriusXM app.
The Metallica-inspired livery marks the fifth creative collaboration between MSR and SiriusXM this season - and it promises to close out the year on a high note.
"We've had some really successful collaborations with SiriusXM this season, and they've truly resonated with the fans," said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. "It's been incredible to see the excitement around each new livery and musical tribute. Wrapping up the year with Metallica feels like the perfect encore."
Tune in as Rosenqvist will debut the "Maximum Metallica" livery during the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Sunday, August 31 at 2:00 PM ET, live on FOX and SiriusXM Channel 218.
*Free Listening is available on inactive satellite radios. Some older Sirius satellite and 360L radios may not be capable of receiving the free channel.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor
Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event
Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Go Disco For 'A Song To Sing' Video- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced
The Dream Syndicate Expand 1984 Sophomore Album 'Medicine Show'
Helstar Announce New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'
Dead Air Network Share New Song 'No Hassles'
Sloan Stream New Song 'No Damn Fears'
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival
Thrice Share New Single 'Albatross'