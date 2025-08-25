Neah McMeen Taking Part In Debi Champion's Writer's Nights

(PLA) On the heels of a smashing set of performances at both the Williamson County Fair and Bluegrass Along The Harpeth, country songstress Neah McMeen continues her momentum as she is set to highlight what she's been working on in between performances with an appearance at the iconic Debi Champion's Writers Nights held at The Holiday Inn Nashville-Vanderbilt's Commodore Grille on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
One of the longest, continuously running songwriter nights in Nashville, Debi Champion's Writers Nights feature a range of writers from up and comers to the more-established and collectively, they provide the listener an intimate experience as the singers share insight to their songs and how they came to be.
For Neah, the spot on the prestigious songwriter's round comes as she's growing into her artistry and, after her move to Nashville, has plugged herself into the community and has been writing with the likes of hit songwriter producer Trey Bruce and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Deborah Allen, among others.
"We sat and talked for a little bit and I instantly felt comfortable." says McMeen about the writing session with Allen. "We were able to write a very personal song that I will cherish forever."
This phase in Neah's career is just the next step of the journey as the Webber, Kansas native has steadily been releasing well-received singles the major music platforms and music videos for her songs showcasing her artistic flare while building out a significant social media presence where her natural personality shines through.
For more information on Neah McMeen, visit https://neahmcmeen.com
Neah McMeen Inks With PLA Media
