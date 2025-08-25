Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour

(PPM) Last night, after over 16 years, Oasis returned to North America to kick off the next leg of their global Oasis Live '25 tour at Toronto's Rogers Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 55,000.

The monumental tour has continued to unite people around the world and across generations. Rolling Stone praised the "joyous celebration of reconciliation and generation-defining anthems," while The Fader declared, "There will be no other rock band who will be able to be so unifying and momentous in their return."

Paste Magazine was captivated by the joyous phenomenon happening on this tour, "Hugging, dancing, crying with strangers-when's the last time any of us did any of that? But as we all got hype together over the opening licks of 'Hello,' the folks around me suddenly felt like lifelong friends. We need more of this in the world, not less."

Shortly after taking the stage last night at 8:45pm, Liam shared a story from earlier that morning. "I bumped into a geezer today about half seven in the morning called Hugo. He comes up to me and says, 'Mr. Gallagher,' and I said, 'No need for that. It's Liam.'"

"He says, 'Good luck tonight trying to get these Canadians doing the Poznan.'"

"He says, 'Cause they're all a little bit shy. They're a little bit scared and stuff. They all smoke pot now. They're all f***ing out of their heads.'"

"He says, 'Good luck with doing that sh*t tonight.'"

"So what, are we going to prove them wrong then or what? You don't want to be the first one letting this side down."

Liam continued before launching into "Cigarettes & Alcohol" instructing the crowd, "You lot turn around. Put your arms around each other. Give each other a cuddle, and just jump up and down. It's very easy." And by the end of the song, Toronto proved victorious and delivered a proper Poznan. Liam concluded, "We showed Hugo. We showed 'em."

Another few songs in, the skies unleashed the rain and the wind during "Stand By Me," and before "Whatever," a drenched Liam pondered to the still 55,000 strong crowd, "Don't you just love it, a little bit of chaos when the weather comes? So f***ing good, innit? Twist your melons just a little bit, innit? All that sunshine, it's not good for ya. Wind and sleet. Good for the soul."

The band will return tonight for another sold-out show at Toronto's Rogers Stadium before heading to Chicago for a sold-out show at Soldier Field on August 28th. From there, the band will play back-to-back sold-out shows in East Rutherford, Los Angeles, and Mexico City to wrap the North American leg.

Ahead of the Toronto show, Oasis released "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August '25)." The track was recorded live on Saturday, August 9th, at the second of three sold-out nights at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium where they performed to over 204,000 fans. "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August '25)" follows "Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July '25)," "Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July '25)," and "Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25)."

Also released in the lead up to North America was the limited-edition Oasis "Complete Studio Album Collection" box set - including all seven studio albums plus iconic B-sides album The Masterplan on vinyl and CD formats.

OASIS - TORONTO, ON, CANADA - AUGUST 24, 2025 - SETLIST

"Hello"

"Acquiesce"

"Morning Glory"

"Some Might Say"

"Bring It On Down"

"Cigarettes & Alcohol"

"Fade Away"

"Supersonic"

"Roll With It"

"Talk Tonight" (Noel lead vocals)

"Half The World Away" (Noel lead vocals)

"Little By Little" (Noel lead vocals)

"D'You Know What I Mean?"

"Stand By Me"

"Cast No Shadow"

"Slide Away"

"Whatever"

"Live Forever"

"Rock 'n' Roll Star"

"The Masterplan" (Noel lead vocals)

"Don't Look Back In Anger" (Noel lead vocals)

"Wonderwall"

"Champagne Supernova"

OASIS LIVE '25 TOUR DATES

Monday, August 25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, August 28 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, August 31 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 1 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 6 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, September 7 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 12 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 13 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 27 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, September 28 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, October 21 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 26 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Friday, October 31 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 1 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 4 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 7 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 8 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 15 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 16 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, November 19 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 22 - Estadio MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 23 - Estadio MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

