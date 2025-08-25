Omnivore Recordings Share Trailer For Change's 'The Glow Of Love' Reissue

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings has announced the reissue of Italian-American, post-disco band Change's debut album, The Glow Of Love, out October 3 on CD. The album features performances from Luther Vandross and Jocelyn Brown, plus four bonus tracks.

Goody Music Production introduced their sound in 1978 with the intention of conquering the U.S. market. Commenting on the unusual fusion of Italian musicians with American vocalists, Billboard noted "Despite its foreign origins, the use of lots of horns and conga rhythms take this away from the cookie cutter Eurodisco mold and give it character. The mix is smoother than most, and there's a tendency towards soul throughout."

Recording for what would become The Glow Of Love began in November of 1979. Its first single, "A Lover's Holiday," featured vocals from Zachary Sanders (the voice of Schoolhouse Rock's "Verb: That's What's Happening" and "Electricity, Electricity"). It quickly rose to #1 on Billboard's Disco chart, #4 on the Hot Soul Singles chart and #40 on the Hot 100.

Jocelyn Brown (then Shaw) handled vocals on "It's A Girl's Affair" and "Angel In My Pocket." She previously scored top ten hits on the Disco chart via her work with Musique and Inner Life, and would reach #2 on the R&B charts with her own "Somebody Else's Guy" four years later. Other tracks included "Searching" and "The Glow Of Love," with vocals from Luther Vandross, then just an in-demand session singer. Vandross' star-making performance on the songs launched his groundbreaking solo career (beginning with the double-Platinum Never Too Much the following year), and "The Glow Of Love" would become the bedrock for Janet Jackson's 2001 smash "All For You."

The Glow Of Love reached #10 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart and #29 on the Top 200. Now, the Gold-certified The Glow Of Love returns, remastered and expanded with four bonus remixes, including the promo-only long version of the title track with Vandross' soaring vocals. The reissue also features new liner notes from author Tim Dillinger, detailing the band's origins and the making of the album.

Hear the album Record World hailed as "a winner," and England's Sunday Sun called "the human face of disco." Experience The Glow Of Love.

