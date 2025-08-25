Omnivore Recordings Share Trailer For Change's 'The Glow Of Love' Reissue

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings has announced the reissue of Italian-American, post-disco band Change's debut album, The Glow Of Love, out October 3 on CD. The album features performances from Luther Vandross and Jocelyn Brown, plus four bonus tracks.
Goody Music Production introduced their sound in 1978 with the intention of conquering the U.S. market. Commenting on the unusual fusion of Italian musicians with American vocalists, Billboard noted "Despite its foreign origins, the use of lots of horns and conga rhythms take this away from the cookie cutter Eurodisco mold and give it character. The mix is smoother than most, and there's a tendency towards soul throughout."
Recording for what would become The Glow Of Love began in November of 1979. Its first single, "A Lover's Holiday," featured vocals from Zachary Sanders (the voice of Schoolhouse Rock's "Verb: That's What's Happening" and "Electricity, Electricity"). It quickly rose to #1 on Billboard's Disco chart, #4 on the Hot Soul Singles chart and #40 on the Hot 100.
Jocelyn Brown (then Shaw) handled vocals on "It's A Girl's Affair" and "Angel In My Pocket." She previously scored top ten hits on the Disco chart via her work with Musique and Inner Life, and would reach #2 on the R&B charts with her own "Somebody Else's Guy" four years later. Other tracks included "Searching" and "The Glow Of Love," with vocals from Luther Vandross, then just an in-demand session singer. Vandross' star-making performance on the songs launched his groundbreaking solo career (beginning with the double-Platinum Never Too Much the following year), and "The Glow Of Love" would become the bedrock for Janet Jackson's 2001 smash "All For You."
The Glow Of Love reached #10 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart and #29 on the Top 200. Now, the Gold-certified The Glow Of Love returns, remastered and expanded with four bonus remixes, including the promo-only long version of the title track with Vandross' soaring vocals. The reissue also features new liner notes from author Tim Dillinger, detailing the band's origins and the making of the album.
Hear the album Record World hailed as "a winner," and England's Sunday Sun called "the human face of disco." Experience The Glow Of Love.
Ghostface Killer Delivers 'Supreme Clientele 2'
Rose Gray Reimagines 'Everything Changes (But I Won't)' With Shygirl and Casey MQ
Toto Cofounder Steve Porcaro Returns With 'Change'
Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Go Disco For 'A Song To Sing' Video- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced
The Dream Syndicate Expand 1984 Sophomore Album 'Medicine Show'
Helstar Announce New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'
Dead Air Network Share New Song 'No Hassles'
Sloan Stream New Song 'No Damn Fears'
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival
Thrice Share New Single 'Albatross'