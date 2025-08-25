Sloan Stream New Song 'No Damn Fears'

(Yep Roc) JUNO Award-winning Toronto-based rock quartet Sloan shares "No Damn Fears," the third song unveiled from their 14th studio album, Based on the Best Seller, out September 26 on Yep Roc Records.

"No Damn Fears" is helmed by a vocal performance from Sloan's Andrew Scott and is laced with his renowned surreal imagery and lyrical fury. Blending garage grit with Andrew's poetic bite, this track feels like a protest march within a fever dream.

Of the song, Andrew Scott says, "Musically, we can take 4 cups of late stage Jellyfish Babies mixed with several heaping tablespoons of early '80s The Fall and to finish before plating - a little dusting of Simon & Garfunkel, not to mention a title reference to our old HFX band with Dave, Jennifer and Doug: No Damn Fears."

Staying true to Sloan's longstanding ethos of artistic integrity, enduring friendship, and creative equality, Based on the Best Seller promises to showcase their trademark ability to weave together a variety of styles and voices into one cohesive, unmistakably Sloan sound.

Now more than 30 years into their career, Sloan has grown from a promising Halifax band into a revered indie rock institution and celebrated for their unwavering lineup and democratic approach-with all four members contributing as singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists-the band has built a remarkably diverse catalogue. From power pop and punk-infused bursts to chamber rock and sprawling epics, Sloan continues to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners decades on.

Regarded as one of Canada's most enduring and influential rock bands, Sloan shows no signs of slowing down. This summer, they hit the road to perform across Canada, with shows in Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia. This will be followed by the "Tour de Force" tour kicking off this fall, with more dates to be announced soon in support of their new album.

Sloan Tour Dates:

August 28 - Burlington, ON Royal Botanical Gardens

September 20 - Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall

October 16 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

October 17 - Lindsay, ON - Flato Academy Theatre

October 18 - Kingston, ON - The Ale House

October 29 - Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company

October 30 - Halifax, NS - Lighthouse Arts Centre

October 31 - Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

November 1 - Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

November 14 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

November 15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

November 16 - Lake Country, BC - Creekside Theatre

November 17 - Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

November 19 - Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place Theatre

November 21 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

November 22 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina

November 24 - Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

November 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

November 28 - Lethbridge, AB - Owl Acoustic Lounge

