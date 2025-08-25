Sloan Stream New Song 'No Damn Fears'

(Yep Roc) JUNO Award-winning Toronto-based rock quartet Sloan shares "No Damn Fears," the third song unveiled from their 14th studio album, Based on the Best Seller, out September 26 on Yep Roc Records.
"No Damn Fears" is helmed by a vocal performance from Sloan's Andrew Scott and is laced with his renowned surreal imagery and lyrical fury. Blending garage grit with Andrew's poetic bite, this track feels like a protest march within a fever dream.
Of the song, Andrew Scott says, "Musically, we can take 4 cups of late stage Jellyfish Babies mixed with several heaping tablespoons of early '80s The Fall and to finish before plating - a little dusting of Simon & Garfunkel, not to mention a title reference to our old HFX band with Dave, Jennifer and Doug: No Damn Fears."
Staying true to Sloan's longstanding ethos of artistic integrity, enduring friendship, and creative equality, Based on the Best Seller promises to showcase their trademark ability to weave together a variety of styles and voices into one cohesive, unmistakably Sloan sound.
Now more than 30 years into their career, Sloan has grown from a promising Halifax band into a revered indie rock institution and celebrated for their unwavering lineup and democratic approach-with all four members contributing as singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists-the band has built a remarkably diverse catalogue. From power pop and punk-infused bursts to chamber rock and sprawling epics, Sloan continues to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners decades on.
Regarded as one of Canada's most enduring and influential rock bands, Sloan shows no signs of slowing down. This summer, they hit the road to perform across Canada, with shows in Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia. This will be followed by the "Tour de Force" tour kicking off this fall, with more dates to be announced soon in support of their new album.
Sloan Tour Dates:
August 28 - Burlington, ON Royal Botanical Gardens
September 20 - Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall
October 16 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
October 17 - Lindsay, ON - Flato Academy Theatre
October 18 - Kingston, ON - The Ale House
October 29 - Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company
October 30 - Halifax, NS - Lighthouse Arts Centre
October 31 - Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre
November 1 - Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre
November 14 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
November 15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
November 16 - Lake Country, BC - Creekside Theatre
November 17 - Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
November 19 - Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place Theatre
November 21 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
November 22 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina
November 24 - Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium
November 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
November 28 - Lethbridge, AB - Owl Acoustic Lounge
Sloan Announce New Album 'Based on the Best Seller'
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Go Disco For 'A Song To Sing' Video- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced
The Dream Syndicate Expand 1984 Sophomore Album 'Medicine Show'
Helstar Announce New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'
Dead Air Network Share New Song 'No Hassles'
Sloan Stream New Song 'No Damn Fears'
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival
Thrice Share New Single 'Albatross'