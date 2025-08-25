The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival

(Atom Splitter) The Acacia Strain - Vincent Bennett, vocals; Devin Shidaker, lead guitar; Griffin Landa, bass; Mike Mulholland, guitar; and Matt Guglielmo, drums - are once again spreading a massive and metallic dose of holiday cheer this December.
The band has announce "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho" 2025. The two-day, annual holiday extravaganza is set for Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14 at Empire Live in Albany, New York.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 29 at 10am ET. "Merry TASMAS, Round Two," says Bennett. "Everyone has an Xmas festival now. Guess what? Next year, we are doing Thanksgiving. Come pit and be merry!"
How can you deny an invite like that? The daily lineups are below, with The Acacia Strain headlining both nights for a one-two punch to the throat.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13:
The Acacia Strain
Skinless
Fuming Mouth
Gates to Hell
No Cure
Azshara
Horse Grave
NOIR
Surfaced
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14:
The Acacia Strain
Full of Hell
On Broken Wings
Jivebomb
Jarhead Fertilizer
Flatwounds
Sunbloc
Evil Mind
Violent Streets
