The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival

(Atom Splitter) The Acacia Strain - Vincent Bennett, vocals; Devin Shidaker, lead guitar; Griffin Landa, bass; Mike Mulholland, guitar; and Matt Guglielmo, drums - are once again spreading a massive and metallic dose of holiday cheer this December.

The band has announce "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho" 2025. The two-day, annual holiday extravaganza is set for Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14 at Empire Live in Albany, New York.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 29 at 10am ET. "Merry TASMAS, Round Two," says Bennett. "Everyone has an Xmas festival now. Guess what? Next year, we are doing Thanksgiving. Come pit and be merry!"

How can you deny an invite like that? The daily lineups are below, with The Acacia Strain headlining both nights for a one-two punch to the throat.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13:

The Acacia Strain

Skinless

Fuming Mouth

Gates to Hell

No Cure

Azshara

Horse Grave

NOIR

Surfaced

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14:

The Acacia Strain

Full of Hell

On Broken Wings

Jivebomb

Jarhead Fertilizer

Flatwounds

Sunbloc

Evil Mind

Violent Streets

