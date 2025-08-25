Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'

(EBM) Country superstar Thomas Rhett earns his 24th career No. One this week as "After All the Bars Are Closed" tops the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, spends a third week atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart, is the No. One Country song in Canada and has racked up over 11.5 billion global streams.
The second single from his acclaimed seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN is a summer-ready jam that has drawn praise for its upbeat energy that "will definitely get you moving" (Forbes) and lyrics that are "all romance" (Associated Press). "After All the Bars Are Closed" peaks as Thomas Rhett continues to keep fans on their toes and playlists fresh all summer long releasing new music.
So far, he's expanded ABOUT A WOMAN twice with six total brand-new tracks, mixing mood-boosting reflection, gratitude and good-timing mischief into a playful blend of daring freeform Country and leaning into his signature blend of heart and humor.
Last month, Thomas Rhett headlined a sold-out Fenway Park for the very first time, playing to more than 35,000 fans in a defining moment of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR, fueled by Marathon. The milestone show marked his return to the iconic stadium after being the first country artist ever to set boots on its stage back in 2013 as an opening act. Bringing his signature blend of heart, high energy, and hit-packed charisma to a full-capacity crowd, Thomas Rhett was joined by special guests Teddy Swims, Tucker Wetmore, and The Castellows. The night featured a RIAA Diamond plaque presentation for "Die A Happy Man" and a surprise RIAA Gold certification for "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" ft. Teddy Swims, which the pair performed live-watch it below:
