Thrice Share New Single 'Albatross'

(BPM) Thrice continue the journey toward their upcoming album Horizons/West with the release of their anthemic new single "Albatross", out now worldwide via Epitaph Records. Arriving alongside a cinematic visualizer directed by Sean Stout (Deafheaven, Touche Amore, Scowl), the track captures the push-pull of a relationship that is as magnetic as it is destructive.

Frontman Dustin Kensrue shares: "We can take the very thing the world has offered us as a token of hope and good luck and destroy it, and in that way, I've found that we often create our own ill omens. Thankfully, I've found it's not always too late to reverse those same curses."

Following the blistering urgency of lead single "Gnash", "Albatross" takes a more brooding and poetic turn, layering Thrice's signature dynamic post-rock textures over a deeply symbolic narrative. Lyrics such as "our stars are crossed" and "I think you might be my albatross" speak to doomed yet inescapable bonds, while flashes of light hint at beauty within the inevitable collapse.

Sean Stout's lyric video visually mirrors the song's tension and duality, juxtaposing waves of pain and pleasure, golden grain and swirling ash in a hypnotic dance of creation and destruction.

Horizons/West, out this fall, continues the themes and sonic ambitions of 2021's Horizons/East while standing entirely on its own.

Related Stories

Thrice Announce New Album And Tour

Thrice Launching Fall Headline Tour

Thrice Launch The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited Podcast

Thrice Revisit 'The Artist In The Ambulance' For 20th Anniversary

News > Thrice