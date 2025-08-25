Tori Kelly Shares 'Make A Baby' With Lucky Daye

(Epic) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum powerhouse Tori Kelly releases "Make A Baby" featuring R&B innovator Lucky Daye, the highly anticipated single that she first teased in her headline-making pregnancy reveal. The organically soulful duet rings in a new era of Tori Kelly music as she continues her European arena tour with Ed Sheeran.

Written and recorded by Tori and Lucky together in the studio with producer Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman (GIVEON, The Weeknd) and co-writer MarcLo (Teddy Swims, Leon Bridges), "Make a Baby" brims with a warm chemistry that brings the song's theme to life. Over a deep, live instrumental groove, Tori's immense technical gifts take a backseat to pure feeling, and Lucky matches her as their incredible voices intertwine: "And there's no one here but you and me / We been through it, yeah, we been everywhere and in between / Making the complicated easy, felt every kind of feeling / Passed every test, boxes checked, I'm ready for what comes next / Let's make a baby." It's both a classic duet and a raw collaboration.

Tori shared the serendipitous backstory behind "Make A Baby": "I had just found out that I was pregnant and I wasn't even telling anybody, so I just threw it out casually in the studio, like, 'Yeah, we're kinda thinking about starting a family.' I was thinking maybe we can write some kind of love song about me and my husband or something. Then we got kind of carried away and ended up hitting it right on the nose. A few months later, getting to announce my pregnancy with that song just felt so perfect. And for Lucky Daye to be down to go in that direction, to lend his amazing voice and writing... I've been such a fan for a long time and now we have a duet together. It feels really special."

The world got the first taste of "Make A Baby" in July via an Instagram post that doubled as a sly announcement that Tori was carrying her first child. She also spoke to PEOPLE from the road at the time, in the midst of her current tour, which kicked off in May. Just days before the reveal, she and Ed recorded a stunning acoustic version of Tori's "I Was Made for Loving You" - co-written by Ed for her 2015 debut album Unbreakable Smile - in the stands of Stuttgart, Germany's MHPArena.

