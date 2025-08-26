2025 Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party Announced

(W3) The BOWL FOR RONNIE Celebrity Bowling Party, the annual event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Taking place at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, the event will once again be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel. BOWL FOR RONNIE will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year's bowling event sold out well in advance and brought in more than $70,000 for the charity, whose mission is to raise awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous BOWL FOR RONNIE events have drawn entertainers and artists such as Jack Black & Kyle Gass (Tenacious D); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; John Bush (Armored Saint); Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath); Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Robbie Crane and Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders); Phil Demmel (Violence, Machine Head), Lita Ford; Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal; Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Orianthi; Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats); Richie Sambora, Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) and members of Yachtley Crew

Last year's celebrity tournament was the scene of strong competition, culminating with a 1st Place win for a team comprised of Matt Duncan (DC4); Jerry Dixon (Warrant); Scott Courtright, Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot); and actor Star Fields. This year's celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly in addition to an eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk's celebrity team.

