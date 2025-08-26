Amanda Shires Shares Video For New Single 'Piece Of Mind'

(BT) Amanda Shires has shared her latest single, "Piece of Mind", along with the new music video directed by Taylor Kelly. "Piece of Mind," is the second track to be released ahead of her anticipated new album, Nobody's Girl, out September 26th on ATO Records.

Written by Amanda and produced by Lawrence Rothman, "Piece of Mind" is a bold and emotionally charged, rock-driven anthem. Its raw energy is highlighted by Amanda's signature fiddle playing, and themes of unapologetic liberation from the past, survival, and clarity in the face of feeling dismissed.

Shires says, "This one came when I was finally done being polite about pain. I wrote this song because I never got closure. Piece of Mind became the place I said everything I didn't get to say. Writing it gave me an ending. Not tidy. Not bitter. Just mine."

The announcement of Nobody's Girl and its first single "A Way It Goes" was met with great excitement. Amanda spoke to Rolling Stone and Variety about the new album, with Rolling Stone calling it "brutally honest and forthcoming." "A Way It Goes" was featured on the New York Times Playlist, while Consequence raved, "Shires works through pain with devastating lyrics" and BrooklynVegan called it "cinematic."

Produced by Lawrence Rothman, Nobody's Girl is a meticulously crafted collection of songs spanning folk, rock, roots and country influences. A deeply personal body of work, its themes deal with heartbreak and loss, resilience, self-discovery and empowerment. The album was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, with Fred Eltringham and Julian Dorio on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, Peter Levin on keys, Zach Setchfield on guitar, and Rothman on guitar as well. Amanda also tracked at Rothman Recorders in Los Angeles, CA, with Jay Bellerose (drums), Pino Palladino (bass), Jimbo Hart (bass), Joe Kennedy (piano, guitar), and Rothman again on guitar. In addition to the fiddle, Amanda can also be heard playing tenor guitar and ukulele.

This fall, Amanda Shires will be supporting Aly & AJ on an extensive North American tour kicking off September 19th in Los Angeles. She will also be performing at AmericanaFest in Nashville on September 11th at Exit/In, and a guest appearance at Musicians Corner on September 12th . Later this fall, Amanda will also join the Allman Betts Family Revival tour

