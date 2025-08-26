Big Big Train Share Live Video For 18-Minute Epic 'Beneath The Masts'

(RAM) Big Big Train are pleased today to release a new live single "Beneath The Masts." The 18 minute song is taken from the band's forthcoming live album Are We Nearly There Yet? which will be released on 19th September 2025.

Sub-titled Live Around The World, the album collects together a series of performances recorded in 2024 and 2025 on the band's tours, which visited the UK, USA, Canada, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark and Portugal as well as co-headlining Cruise To The Edge in both years.

"Why are we releasing an 18 minute song as a single? Because we can!" lead vocalist Alberto Bravin laughs. "We always felt that Beneath The Masts was one of the strongest tracks on our last studio album The Likes Of Us and were delighted to discover that audiences regarded it as one of the highlights of the shows we played in autumn last year and in spring this year. So we couldn't resist the opportunity to release it as the second single from Are We Nearly There Yet?"

"We've now played Beneath The Masts live almost 30 times," guitarist Rikard Sjoblom adds. "I could play it another 30 times in the near future and not get bored - I believe it's one of Big Big Train's strongest longer songs, right up there with East Coast Racer. Like East Coast Racer, it's also developed further as we've played it live and now contains an additional instrumental section influenced by one of the 1970s ultimate prog classics."

Are We Nearly There Yet? has been mixed by Alberto Bravin and will be released via Big Big Train's own label English Electric Recordings on 2CD and 3LP housed in a gatefold sleeve, via Bandcamp high resolution download and streaming. The 3LP version of the album will be available as limited edition 180 gram transparent violet vinyl (exclusive to Burning Shed and The Bandwagon USA) and 180 gram black vinyl. Pre-orders will be accompanied by a signed Are We Nearly There Yet? art card.

Related Stories

Big Big Train Announce 'Are We Nearly There Yet?' Live Album

Big Big Train's The Likes Of Us In North America Tour Support Revealed

Big Big Train Releasing New Digital EP Next Month

Big Big Train To Rock Canada For The Frist Time

News > Big Big Train