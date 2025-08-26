Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album

(The Syn) Bowling For Soup are thrilled to announce a brand new live album in celebration of the triumphant 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album A Hangover You Don't Deserve!

Recorded during their huge sold out February 2025 UK tour in Manchester, A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live) brings the anniversary tour to BFS fans all across the world in its full glory. This includes all the between song banter that is the cornerstone of any live Bowling For Soup experience.

A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live) will be released on the 24th of October through the bands' own Brando/Que-So Records. Frontman Jaret Reddick discusses the initial decision to take the 20th anniversary of "Hangover" on the road and to then make it into a live album: "I remember being terrified as the 20th anniversary of this album approached. We would have to learn all 18 song...at least half of which, we hadn't played since recording the album. But as we started plowing away through the album, the magic came back. It was such a good time in our lives and our career making this monster! I hope that comes across on this live recording. I sure feel like it does."

In addition to the album announcement, Jaret, Gary and Rob are offering a first taste of the live "Hangover" experience right now, releasing the much loved A-Hole as a single. This is a decision twenty one years in the making, as Jaret explains:

"A-Hole' is one of those songs that I always thought could have been a single. Then, when we did the album tour and asked John James Ryan to join us on stage with his Sax, it took on an even greater life! This song was the highlight of my night during the tour. And I am so glad we are getting to release it in this capacity."

