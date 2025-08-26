Craig Campbell's Bass Player Stops Playing To Help Injured Fan

(CEG) Todd Sassano, bass player for Grindstone Recordings artist Craig Campbell, came to the rescue during a frightening fan incident at Craig's Appalachian Fair performance Saturday night in Gray, Tennessee.
Craig recounted the scary scene on his socials: "Shout out to this guy! @toddsassano My awesome bass player and lifelong friend. This past Saturday night during one of our last songs of the set at the Appalachian Fair, a dear lady collapsed in the audience near the front of the stage.
"This dude stopped playing the bass, laid his guitar on the deck and immediately started helping this woman. Not a second thought was given. He tended to her until the local first responders got there and took over.
"Having a retired fireman/paramedic in the band comes in handy sometimes! Thank you, Todd!"
Paramedics transported the fan to the local hospital, and she is now home and doing well.
Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge & Concert Raises Over $30,0000
