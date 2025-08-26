Doves Reveal Track Details For 'So, Here We Are' Collection

(PC) Doves have revealed the name of the unreleased track set to appear on their upcoming collection of three decade-spanning career highs, 'So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves' alongside the 18 other hit singles, album highlights and B-sides PLUS two additional live dates for their December 2025 UK Tour. For the first time since 2007 they return to Manchester's O2 Apollo, heading home for Christmas two nights after performing at Sheffield's Octagon.
Announced for release earlier this month on multiple formats, becoming the first Doves compilation available on vinyl, 'So, Here We Are...' will not only feature the band's era-defining, radio and dancefloor-friendly classics such as Black And White Town, Pounding and There Goes The Fear, but also the previously unheard Spirit Of Your Friend. It arrives as an unearthed gem, recorded in 2006 as part of the Kingdom Of Rust sessions.
Encapsulating every stage of the band's storied presence as adored creators of expansive, euphoric melancholia, the running order includes their earliest singles, lifted from their first Mercury Award-nominated album, 2000's Lost Souls, The Cedar Room and Caught By The River. Spooling patiently forward through 25 years of music, more recent highs are drawn from 2020's No.1 album, The Universal Want, such as radio favourite, Prisoners, alongside Carousels, and Broken Eyes.
Renegade and Cold Dreaming, taken from this February's sixth studio album, Constellations For The Lonely, and 2025's Record Store Day special, Lean Into The Wind, all shine further light on Doves inspired resurgence following their 2018 return from an almost decade long hiatus.
Band co-founder and singer on many of the band's hits, Jimi Goodwin says: "So, here we are... a 'best of' can be a difficult thing to pull off but it was surprisingly easy once we got thinking. It's by no means complete but, then how could it be? It's been revelatory and somehow cathartic, revising what we've achieved together. I mean, wow! Did we really write this stuff?"
Released with EMI North on Fri 14 November 2025, digitally and on double vinyl and CD, offering limited collectors editions across both physical formats, the tracklisting for 'So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves' has been confirmed as follows:
1. Black And White Town
2. Pounding
3. Snowden
4. Cold Dreaming
5. Catch The Sun
6. Broken Eyes
7. Kingdom Of Rust
8. Darker
9. There Goes The Fear
10. Renegade
11. Prisoners
12. Here It Comes
13. Carousels
14. Caught By The River
15. Walk In Fire
16. Lean Into The Wind
17. Spirit Of Your Friend
18. The Man Who Told Everything
19. The Cedar Room
