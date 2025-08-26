Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Doc Expanded For Blu-Ray Release

(GMM) Influential alternative rock band Failure announce the release of Every Time You Lose Your Mind via Blue-ray Disc featuring over 40 minutes of unseen bonus footage.

A decade in the making, the feature length documentary was directed by the band's Ken Andrews, follows Failure from inception to breakup to reformation. Every Time You Lose Your Mind features interviews with David Dastmalchian, Margaret Cho, Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Albini, Tommy Lee, Maynard James Keenan, Butch Vig, Rick Beato and more. The documentary - which has been featured by the likes of Billboard, Alternative Press, Consequence, Rolling Stone, Associated Press, SPIN, Revolver and more - is also currently available to stream via Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The documentary premiered in Los Angeles in June last night and featured a rare acoustic set from the band. See photos from the premiere including appearances from Matt Pinfield, Margaret Cho, David Dastmalchian, Julie Edwards (Deap Vally), Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Paul D'Amour (TOOL), drummer extraordinaire Josh Freese, Failure alumni and Queens of the Stone Age member Troy Van Leeuwen, and more.

As otherworldly as Failure may often sound, the Los Angeles band is anchored by the distinctly terrestrial union of a long friendship between three musical allies - Ken Andrews [vocals, guitar, bass, programming], Greg Edwards [vocals, guitar, bass, keys] and Kellii Scott [drums, percussion].

Like a falling satellite blazing across the musical landscape, Failure flamed-out in the late '90s - their promising rise derailed by drug addiction and record company inertia. But the pioneering trio left a profound imprint that transcended their affiliation with the LA alt-rock scene. Every Time You Lose Your Mind documents the origins, downfall and rebirth of a band that's beloved by their peers and multiple generations of fans.

"Our fans have connected with the themes of depression and addiction in our music," notes Andrews. "The film crystallizes those connections and, ultimately, communicates hope. We're a band that faced a specific set of challenges and somehow managed to survive and thrive. It's a story about resilience, finding ways to cope, and not giving up."

The Blu-ray disc is available for purchase here.

Related Stories

The Wildhearts Return With 'Failure Is The Mother Of Success'

Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed

Kill The Fall Unleash New Song 'Excess Of Failure'

Failure Share 'Heliotropic' From We Are Hallucinations Concert Film

News > Failure