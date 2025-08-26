FM Share 'Just Walk Away' Video

(Freeman) British melodic rock legends FM are pleased to release their new single "Just Walk Away," marking the third track taken from their highly anticipated 15th studio album 'Brotherhood,' due out on September 5th via Frontiers Music Srl.
FM frontman Steve Overland comments on the new track: "'Just Walk Away' is one of FM's strongest ballads to date. The song builds from acoustic guitars to an epic ending, tells a great story that has real soul. It's a favorite for me from the new album."
It's no surprise that FM's upcoming album 'Brotherhood' continues to showcase their signature blend of hook-laden AOR and blues-tinged hard rock that solidifies their status as masters of the genre.
'Brotherhood' showcases a band at the top of their game with highlights including an infectious anthem "Living on the Run," anthemic rocker "Don't Call It Love," the punchy and powerful "Coming For You," and the emotionally charged "Time Waits For No One," all tracks that echo the spirit and melodic strength of FM's early classics, while being unmistakably fresh and vibrant.
Opening track, "Do You Mean It," brings a bluesy, soulful vibe that echoes the Doobie Brothers' classic "Takin' It To The Streets" sound, setting the tone for the album. 'Brotherhood' also features one of FM's most powerful ballads to date, "Just Walk Away" - a beautifully emotional song that highlights the band's mastery of melodic rock. Wrapping up the album is "The Enemy Within," a track that introduces exciting new sonic ideas while retaining the powerful and melodic qualities FM fans love.
Supporting vocals from a female guest choir add warmth and dynamic depth to "Do You Mean It" and "Just Walk Away," perfectly complementing Steve Overland's consistently exceptional lead vocals.
Overland comments on the new album: "I am proud of the new album. It is one of our strongest song albums to date. It is another milestone, as it's FM's 15th album. It's very well-paced and has great variation in song styles throughout. The album's big ballad, 'Just Walk Away,' is one of our best. I hope our fans feel the same way as we do about 'Brotherhood.'"
