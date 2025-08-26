Geese Unleash '100 Horses'

(Orienteer) New York City's Geese share new single "100 Horses". The second - intentional - early offering from the band's new album follows lead single "Taxes" and the rogue leak of "Trinidad" by Cameron Winter at Newport Folk Festival, which Stereogum described as "violently different" than its predecessor, "in the best possible way." The band's new single is the rambling, groovy rock tune that welcomes global collapse with open arms, propelled forward by a steadily chugging rhythm section and muddied guitars that soundtrack Cameron's absurdist apocalyptic dance party.
Geese's third studio album, Getting Killed, obliterates any expectations the band has set with their discography to date. After lighting the fuse with the beguiling post-punk experiments of their 2021 debut album Projector and the rollicking cowboy rock record followup of 2023's 3D Country, Getting Killed examines the wreckage of blowing up those ideas and picking up the pieces to form their own bold and exacting vision. The album was recorded with renowned producer Kenneth Blume in his LA studio over a month-long stretch and what Geese emerged with is a chaotic comedy of epic proportions. Getting Killed balances a disarming new tenderness with an intensified anger, with each member of the band wielding an earned, unshakeable confidence and a hearty disdain of conventional music structures.
In October, Geese will embark on 'The Getting Killed Tour', which will see the band headline shows across North America this Fall on the biggest headline run of their career. Launching in Burlington, Vermont, on October 10th and concluding with back-to-back hometown shows at Brooklyn Paramount on November 20th and 21st, most shows are now sold out or second dates have been added.
The band's 2023 sophomore album 3D Country has developed into a modern classic, with Rolling Stone calling it "one of the best New York rock albums of the past few years" and Paste calling it the "best rock record made by Zoomers ever." Geese have played festival sets at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Dog Days, Pickathon, Newport Folk Festival, ACL and more, and have toured with the likes of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Greta Van Fleet, Spoon, Jack White and Vampire Weekend. Geese first started teasing music from the new album at festival sets earlier this year, whipping up fans into an absolute frenzy on the heels of frontman Cameron Winter's widely-lauded and mildly befuddling solo debut Heavy Metal. Critically-acclaimed by The New York Times, Pitchfork, i-D, GQ & more, Winter's idiosyncratic, soul-searching personal journey has led him back to Geese, who have a bold, powerful new record in the chamber with Getting Killed.
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Gavin Adcock's 'Own Worst Enemy' Debuts At No. 1- Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, And Lionel Richie Return To 'American Idol' As Judges- Thomas Rhett- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments
Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Buckcherry Tour Due To Injury
The Who Resuming Farewell Tour Following Illness
Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Doc Expanded For Blu-Ray Release
Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album
Blitz Vega Stream New Song 'Superbrain'
Big Big Train Share Live Video For 18-Minute Epic 'Beneath The Masts'
Doves Reveal Track Details For 'So, Here We Are' Collection