Geese Unleash '100 Horses'

(Orienteer) New York City's Geese share new single "100 Horses". The second - intentional - early offering from the band's new album follows lead single "Taxes" and the rogue leak of "Trinidad" by Cameron Winter at Newport Folk Festival, which Stereogum described as "violently different" than its predecessor, "in the best possible way." The band's new single is the rambling, groovy rock tune that welcomes global collapse with open arms, propelled forward by a steadily chugging rhythm section and muddied guitars that soundtrack Cameron's absurdist apocalyptic dance party.

Geese's third studio album, Getting Killed, obliterates any expectations the band has set with their discography to date. After lighting the fuse with the beguiling post-punk experiments of their 2021 debut album Projector and the rollicking cowboy rock record followup of 2023's 3D Country, Getting Killed examines the wreckage of blowing up those ideas and picking up the pieces to form their own bold and exacting vision. The album was recorded with renowned producer Kenneth Blume in his LA studio over a month-long stretch and what Geese emerged with is a chaotic comedy of epic proportions. Getting Killed balances a disarming new tenderness with an intensified anger, with each member of the band wielding an earned, unshakeable confidence and a hearty disdain of conventional music structures.

In October, Geese will embark on 'The Getting Killed Tour', which will see the band headline shows across North America this Fall on the biggest headline run of their career. Launching in Burlington, Vermont, on October 10th and concluding with back-to-back hometown shows at Brooklyn Paramount on November 20th and 21st, most shows are now sold out or second dates have been added.

The band's 2023 sophomore album 3D Country has developed into a modern classic, with Rolling Stone calling it "one of the best New York rock albums of the past few years" and Paste calling it the "best rock record made by Zoomers ever." Geese have played festival sets at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Dog Days, Pickathon, Newport Folk Festival, ACL and more, and have toured with the likes of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Greta Van Fleet, Spoon, Jack White and Vampire Weekend. Geese first started teasing music from the new album at festival sets earlier this year, whipping up fans into an absolute frenzy on the heels of frontman Cameron Winter's widely-lauded and mildly befuddling solo debut Heavy Metal. Critically-acclaimed by The New York Times, Pitchfork, i-D, GQ & more, Winter's idiosyncratic, soul-searching personal journey has led him back to Geese, who have a bold, powerful new record in the chamber with Getting Killed.

