Johnny Gill Shares New Song 'One Night'

(2R's) "One Night", the latest single from the legendary, Johnny Gill is finally here, and fans can't get enough of the classic-sounding, Johnny Gill ballad. The passionate and sensual tune was written by Gregg Pagani and Francesca Richard.
"Wow, wow, wow, it is here! Y'all wanted some grown & sexy and some R&B at its best, well, aka 'lil baby Jesus/J. Skillz is in the building," Johnny chuckles. "Real talk, my new single, One Night, is a song that is just traditional R&B, I did not try to chase or try to be trendy, I just decided that in the space and place that I am in, I wanted to just get back into recording and expressing myself creatively with music and this is where I am at, this is what it is for me right now and I hope that my fans really truly enjoy it. Time has changed, life has changed, the music industry has changed a lot, but you know what has not changed. my connection, my love, my passion for my music and my fans. I hope you guy truly enjoy it," mentions Johnny Gill.
As Johnny continues his incredibly successful solo career, he is still a member of the iconic R&B group, New Edition. The multi award-winning platinum group will be celebrated on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, in their hometown of Boston, MA with a street naming ceremony in the Roxbury neighborhood where the group was formed. New Edition is also gearing up for a 2026 North American tour.
Johnny Gill To Receive The Entertainers' Key to The City of New York
