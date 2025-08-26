Never-Before Heard Duet By George Jones And Alan Jackson Revealed

() It's been called the greatest country song of all-time - labelled as such many times over - and today it arrives for all to experience like never before. Today, the Grand Ole Opry (in conjunction with Virgin Music Group) releases a live version of "He Stopped Loving Her Today"...as a never-before heard duet by George Jones and Alan Jackson.
The event is a full-circle moment - the kind only the revered circle of the stage of the Grand Ole Opry could create. Jones' live performance of the song on the Opry stage in 1993 gives way partway through to Jackson's emotion-laden take on the classic delivered at Jones' funeral in 2013, where he performed the legend's signature song at the end of the service.
It's a woven tapestry of two iconic voices delivering a song as only they can - one of the many special tracks to be found on the upcoming album, OPRY 100: Country's Greatest Songs. And it's an illustration - in lyric and performance - of two artists who shared a genuine mutual respect and admiration. Jackson cited Jones as an influence the minute he arrived on the scene...and the music he created prompted the legend to pen a now-famous note (displayed in the past at the Country Music Hall Fame and Museum, where both Jackson and Jones are enshrined) to Jackson thanking him for "Keepin' It Country."
OPRY 100: Country's Greatest Songs - the exclusive one-of-a-kind album commemorating 100 years of the Opry and featuring 20 never-before-released live recordings from its iconic stage - is the latest in a series of special releases and events celebrating the Opry's 100th year. Check it out here
George Jones Statue Added To Ryman Auditorium's Icon Walk
The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Releases His Debut Album
Celebrate Country Icons George Jones, Wynonna, & Iconic Women of Country Music in May
Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones Wins Emmy Award
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Gavin Adcock's 'Own Worst Enemy' Debuts At No. 1- Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, And Lionel Richie Return To 'American Idol' As Judges- Thomas Rhett- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments
Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Buckcherry Tour Due To Injury
The Who Resuming Farewell Tour Following Illness
Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Doc Expanded For Blu-Ray Release
Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album
Blitz Vega Stream New Song 'Superbrain'
Big Big Train Share Live Video For 18-Minute Epic 'Beneath The Masts'
Doves Reveal Track Details For 'So, Here We Are' Collection