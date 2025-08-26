Overt Enemy Stream New Track 'Even Murder'

(CSM) Overt Enemy have released their new single, "Even Murder". The song provides a further taste of the band's forthcoming album "Insurrection," which lands September 26, 2025.
The latest offering showcases the band's modern sound that is comprised of a cacophony of sonic intensity and draws from an array of metal's extreme subgenres. In "Even Murder", Overt Enemy present a power so fierce you might even kill for it.
"This is one of our favorite songs from the new album. Leo had a cool idea about Rob doing the lead vocals on this one....trading off like KISS used to do. So Rob does the main verses and Leo busted out an entirely new voice for his parts. The groove is infectious and the lyrics are an allegory...our attempt at a Stephen King story or Black Mirror episode. On the surface the song is about a serial killer that blackmails victims into murdering other victims and builds a massive social media following. A totally outrageous yet plausible scenario in our fked up internet culture. If you really wanna get deep and spiritual it's really about the enemy and its persistent evil influence on humanity."
"Even Murder" is a ferocious onslaught. Violent thundering riffs unleash a deadly fury throughout this high octane track. Accompanied with a monstrous lyric video, the song carries a frantic energy that brings to life the macabre of the modern-day horror inspired narrative.
Overt Enemy Deliver Video For 'Bleed Like I Do' Feat Marcos Leal
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Gavin Adcock's 'Own Worst Enemy' Debuts At No. 1- Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, And Lionel Richie Return To 'American Idol' As Judges- Thomas Rhett- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments
Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Buckcherry Tour Due To Injury
The Who Resuming Farewell Tour Following Illness
Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Doc Expanded For Blu-Ray Release
Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album
Blitz Vega Stream New Song 'Superbrain'
Big Big Train Share Live Video For 18-Minute Epic 'Beneath The Masts'
Doves Reveal Track Details For 'So, Here We Are' Collection