Overt Enemy Stream New Track 'Even Murder'

(CSM) Overt Enemy have released their new single, "Even Murder". The song provides a further taste of the band's forthcoming album "Insurrection," which lands September 26, 2025.

The latest offering showcases the band's modern sound that is comprised of a cacophony of sonic intensity and draws from an array of metal's extreme subgenres. In "Even Murder", Overt Enemy present a power so fierce you might even kill for it.

"This is one of our favorite songs from the new album. Leo had a cool idea about Rob doing the lead vocals on this one....trading off like KISS used to do. So Rob does the main verses and Leo busted out an entirely new voice for his parts. The groove is infectious and the lyrics are an allegory...our attempt at a Stephen King story or Black Mirror episode. On the surface the song is about a serial killer that blackmails victims into murdering other victims and builds a massive social media following. A totally outrageous yet plausible scenario in our fked up internet culture. If you really wanna get deep and spiritual it's really about the enemy and its persistent evil influence on humanity."

"Even Murder" is a ferocious onslaught. Violent thundering riffs unleash a deadly fury throughout this high octane track. Accompanied with a monstrous lyric video, the song carries a frantic energy that brings to life the macabre of the modern-day horror inspired narrative.

