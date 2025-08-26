Singled Out: Black Sands' Making Memories

(Day in Country) Los Angeles country band Black Sands, the musical brainchild of songwriter and producer Andrew Balfour, just released their new single "Making Memories," and to celebrate we asked Andrew to tell us the story behind the song. Here is the story:

The process of writing "Making Memories" is exactly why I started Black Sands. This project has always been about collaboration-bringing together artists from different backgrounds and parts of the world to make something that could never exist in isolation.

I usually begin with raw, unfiltered sketches or demos-music first-then circle back with intention to shape the best version of the idea. Once I've got a few foundations, I share them with vocalists, songwriters, and musicians to see what sparks. For "Making Memories," I sent a handful of ideas to Ryan Lawrie (BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, KOOLKID) in Glasgow. We've worked on countless songs together. He's one of those rare collaborators who consistently surprises you in the best way-it's hard to give him notes because he just gets it and still brings something you didn't see coming.

Ryan gravitated to a mid-tempo, romantic country-pop demo. When he sent back topline ideas-the lyrics and melodies that became the heart of the track-I knew we had something. His writing carried this optimistic, care-free, sun-soaked energy: living fully in the moment, locking eyes with someone across the room, that rush when you realize you might be standing in a memory or moment you'll replay for years. That perspective pushed me to reimagine the music around the story.

What began as a sparse, twinkly guitar idea over trap-leaning drums shifted into something warmer and more grounded-an acoustic-guitar-driven country-pop-rock song that feels like golden-hour at the end of summer. The guitars opened up the space, the lead lines echoed Ryan's hooks, and the arrangement finally had the heartbeat his lyrics deserved.

From there, the collaboration kept leveling up. My longtime collaborator Davide Russo (Ruhde, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello) came in to co-produce, mix, and master. Davide-living and working from Sicily-gave the song his signature lift: tightened drums, a sharper groove, and that clean, confident shine. Still, I felt the guitars needed a different kind of presence. Enter guitarist Giacomo Pasquali (Steve Aoki, Rory Hope), also in Sicily, who dialed in tone, compression, and touch with surgeon-level detail. His smooth, effortless playing added the warmth and dimension I'd been hearing in my head but couldn't quite capture in my room. Every time I work with him I'm in awe of his talent and how he makes the guitar sound so effortless and smooth.

The final piece was bringing in Brandon Chase out of Nashville, a close collaborator whose instincts and voice I love and trust. Brandon blends pop-forward sensibilities with grounded country roots, and he knows exactly how to deliver a line, build harmonic depth, and elevate a moment. His contributions helped "Making Memories" land where it needed to-right at the intersection of my guitar-driven pop, country, and rock roots. Do yourself a favor and go listen to his music and enjoy how prolific and talented of a writer and musician he is.

I also want to shout out Sam and Ben Laun. They didn't write on this one, but they were essential to the feedback loop-thoughtful notes on demos, mixes, and other ideas that helped us trim the fat and lean harder into the moments that feel like the essence of Black Sands. That same listening circle extends to my family-my wife, brothers, mom, and dad-who hear more versions than anyone and still bring fresh ears (and haven't grown sick of listening yet.) Their perspectives let me keep refining the song so the feeling at its core-joy in the moment, love in motion-came through clearly.

At every step, each person brought a piece of themselves-lyrical optimism, sonic detail, stylistic flair. And that's really what "Making Memories" is about. On the surface, it's lighthearted and romantic. Underneath, it's a reminder that the best memories happen when you let go, stay present, and let the people around you leave their fingerprints on the moment.

That's why I'm proud of this record. It's not just a song; it's the sound of trust, collaboration, and joy woven together. Watching an idea evolve through other people's perspectives until it becomes bigger than what you imagined-that's the whole point of Black Sands. That's "Making Memories."

