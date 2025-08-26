Sleep Nation Launch New EP 'The Spaceman - Conquest'

(PN) Nashville-based alternative rock duo Sleep Nation unleashes their new project, The Spaceman - Conquest, now available on all digital streaming platforms. The EP was preceded by two singles this month, including "Set Up The Controls" which debuted on Apple Music "New In Alternative" playlist.

Sleep Nation is a Music City-based band composed of Bran Merritt and Joey Lauretta that continues to carve out their place in modern rock 'n' roll. Blending rock guitars, gritty synths and modern drum production, they've created a sonic signature that's unmistakably their own with Conquest.

The EP finds Sleep Nation writing with precision and intent, each track carrying a distinct perspective. In "Stardust Slacker," Merritt sings: "Oh, Stardust Slacker, thief of the night / Leading the lost with a dangerous light / No ties, no guilt, a cosmic disguise / With asteroid eyes." The figure of the Slacker emerges as a reckless guide - someone who thrives on detachment, pulling others into orbit with nothing to offer but danger. The imagery of "asteroid eyes" makes the character both hypnotic and merciless, setting the tone for the record's darker corners.

That intensity sharpens further on "Staring Out Into Space," one of the EP's most pointed moments: "And suddenly, it all makes sense / A twisted kind of self-awareness / But beauty is a cheap disguise / A mask for hunger, a veil for lies / One billion choke on poisoned streams / While rulers dance on shattered dreams." The lyrics move from inner revelation to blunt critique, tying personal awakening to global collapse. The song doesn't soften its message - corruption, environmental decay, and exploitation are laid bare, pushed forward by the track's escalating tension.

Conquest threads these narratives together, examining masks, illusions, and the hard truth of transformation. The result is a collection that pairs theatrical rock production with lyrics that refuse to look away from the chaos - whether personal or universal. Stream the EP here

