Steelheart Share Remastered 'Lips Of Rain'

(FTW) Steelheart, led by the powerhouse voice of Miljenko Matijevic, has re-released the passionate and cinematic "Lips of Rain" from the newly remastered Through Worlds of Stardust, now available worldwide on Steelheart Records via The Orchard.
Originally featured on the 2017 version of the album, the track has been given new life with enhanced sonic depth, bringing fresh clarity and power to one of the band's most romantic and evocative songs.
"Lips of Rain" captures the full emotional and vocal range that has defined Matijevic's career. The track fuses raw vulnerability with sweeping instrumentation, embodying the "deep, sexy, loving, twisted, romantic, and hungry rock 'n' roll" vision that Matijevic set out to achieve with the record.
The original music video for "Lips of Rain," directed by Matijevic, was partly filmed at the breathtaking Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah and in the Malibu Hills, blending stark natural beauty with intimate, passionate imagery. Originally featured on the Frontiers Music YouTube page, the video has 2.2 Million views to date.
Since their multi-platinum debut in 1990, STEELHEART has continued to evolve, earning a global reputation for Matijevic's multi-octave vocal range and genre-spanning songwriting. With the remastered Through Worlds of Stardust, longtime fans and new listeners alike can experience the album - and "Lips of Rain" - in its most fully realized form to date.
