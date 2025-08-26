The Vintage Caravan Share 'Crossroads' Video

(All Noir) After they recently joined forces with Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt on their latest single "Philosopher", Icelandic retro-fueled prog rock trio The Vintage Caravan have released a new song taken from their forthcoming studio album, Portals, due out on September 26, 2025 via Napalm Records!

A music video for the band's new single, "Crossroads" - a thunderous blend of 70s-inspired riffs and modern energy - is now premiering below. The track showcases The Vintage Caravan's signature fusion of classic hard rock, blues, and psychedelia.

Bassist Alexander Orn Numason reveals: "We are very happy to present to you our new single Crossroads! The song, which is a slight departure from our previous work, almost ended up on our album Monuments. Ultimately we felt like the time wasn't right but fast forward a few years, we had a few playthroughs and finally we felt like we were able to do the song justice.

"This album is very much about trying out new styles and techniques and this was the perfect fit for this diverse catalog of songs. At this point in our career we feel like we can really try completely new things and just allow songs to be what they are without having to adhere to a certain style and I think it really shows with this album.

"Lyrically the song was written when I was at a certain crossroads in my life. It reflects on that through the lens of being lost in a forest at nighttime and your mind racing at every sound and sight. The cherry on top for this song were the guest vocals from Icelandic powerhouse singer Eypor Ingi, who happened to be in Porto at the time.

"We sincerely hope you enjoy and thanks for listening!"

