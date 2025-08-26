.

Watch Ellefson-Soto Get 'Vengeance' With Tim 'Ripper' Owens

08-26-2025
Watch Ellefson-Soto Get 'Vengeance' With Tim 'Ripper' Owens

(OMG) GRAMMY Award winning bassist David Ellefson (Ex-Megadeth) and acclaimed metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto have unleashed the official music video for "Vengeance," featuring guest vocals from the legendary Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest, ex-Judas Priest).

The track comes from Ellefson-Soto's highly anticipated sophomore album Unbreakable, that is out now via Rat Pak Records. "Vengeance" showcases the band's heavier, more aggressive sound while highlighting the commanding presence of Owens, whose dynamic performance adds an electrifying layer to the song, driving you into a true dark nightmare.

"One of the darker tracks from our new album. We are honored to have Tim 'Ripper' Owens with us on this one as he and Jeff tell the savory story of sweet revenge," says Ellefson.

"I loved this song when I was the only singer on it, but I loved it even more when we got our friend Tim 'Ripper' Owens to duet with me on it. It's heavy, tons of attitude and full metal assault!" adds Soto.

The video was directed by Elia Turra.

The duo Ellefson-Soto is joined by Italian guitarist Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi on drums. Unbreakable features 11 studio tracks with guest appearances from Tim Ripper Owens (KK's Priest) and Burning Witches front-woman Laura Guldemond.

Recorded at Rogue Studios in Wembley UK, by Alessio Garavello and produced by Chris Collier (Mick Mars, Korn, Flat Black) "Unbreakable" is a sonic assault packed with catchy riffs, melodic vocals, and thoughtful lyrics that blends their classic metal roots with modern rock intensity.

"This album digs even deeper," says Ellefson. "It's heavier, more personal, and shaped by everything we've experienced on and off the stage." Soto adds, "The energy we poured into this one-it's the sound of two lifetimes colliding in riffs, rage, and redemption."

Ellefson further comments, "One of the things I like most is I feel like you can hear a real sense of brotherhood on our records, that we're really in the creative process together as a band. The consistency of our sound has remained intact while allowing us to further build upon each other's strengths from our debut album. It's an honest, organic approach that blends well and lets us explore new sounds and musical paths. At the end of the day, I don't think there is anything that an artist desires more than that!"

"Unbreakable" dropped August 15, 2025, and is available on all major streaming platforms with limited edition autographed Vinyl, CD & Cassette bundles exclusively through Rat Pak Records.

Related Stories
Watch Ellefson-Soto Get 'Vengeance' With Tim 'Ripper' Owens

Ellefson-Soto Release Music Video for New Single 'Shout'

Ellefson-Soto Announce 'Unbreakable' Album With Title Song Video

Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video

Ellefson-Soto Announce Vacation In The Underworld Album

News > Ellefson-Soto

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more

Day In Country

Gavin Adcock's 'Own Worst Enemy' Debuts At No. 1- Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, And Lionel Richie Return To 'American Idol' As Judges- Thomas Rhett- more

-
Day In Pop

Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more

Reviews

Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix

Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona

Latest News

Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments

Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Buckcherry Tour Due To Injury

The Who Resuming Farewell Tour Following Illness

Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Doc Expanded For Blu-Ray Release

Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album

Blitz Vega Stream New Song 'Superbrain'

Big Big Train Share Live Video For 18-Minute Epic 'Beneath The Masts'

Doves Reveal Track Details For 'So, Here We Are' Collection