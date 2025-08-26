Watch Ellefson-Soto Get 'Vengeance' With Tim 'Ripper' Owens

(OMG) GRAMMY Award winning bassist David Ellefson (Ex-Megadeth) and acclaimed metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto have unleashed the official music video for "Vengeance," featuring guest vocals from the legendary Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest, ex-Judas Priest).

The track comes from Ellefson-Soto's highly anticipated sophomore album Unbreakable, that is out now via Rat Pak Records. "Vengeance" showcases the band's heavier, more aggressive sound while highlighting the commanding presence of Owens, whose dynamic performance adds an electrifying layer to the song, driving you into a true dark nightmare.

"One of the darker tracks from our new album. We are honored to have Tim 'Ripper' Owens with us on this one as he and Jeff tell the savory story of sweet revenge," says Ellefson.

"I loved this song when I was the only singer on it, but I loved it even more when we got our friend Tim 'Ripper' Owens to duet with me on it. It's heavy, tons of attitude and full metal assault!" adds Soto.

The video was directed by Elia Turra.

The duo Ellefson-Soto is joined by Italian guitarist Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi on drums. Unbreakable features 11 studio tracks with guest appearances from Tim Ripper Owens (KK's Priest) and Burning Witches front-woman Laura Guldemond.

Recorded at Rogue Studios in Wembley UK, by Alessio Garavello and produced by Chris Collier (Mick Mars, Korn, Flat Black) "Unbreakable" is a sonic assault packed with catchy riffs, melodic vocals, and thoughtful lyrics that blends their classic metal roots with modern rock intensity.

"This album digs even deeper," says Ellefson. "It's heavier, more personal, and shaped by everything we've experienced on and off the stage." Soto adds, "The energy we poured into this one-it's the sound of two lifetimes colliding in riffs, rage, and redemption."

Ellefson further comments, "One of the things I like most is I feel like you can hear a real sense of brotherhood on our records, that we're really in the creative process together as a band. The consistency of our sound has remained intact while allowing us to further build upon each other's strengths from our debut album. It's an honest, organic approach that blends well and lets us explore new sounds and musical paths. At the end of the day, I don't think there is anything that an artist desires more than that!"

"Unbreakable" dropped August 15, 2025, and is available on all major streaming platforms with limited edition autographed Vinyl, CD & Cassette bundles exclusively through Rat Pak Records.

