Watch Gojira Jam 'From The Sky' With Decapitated's Vogg

(CSM) Fans at Tauron Arena were treated to a special moment on August 19th when Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka, guitarist of Polish death metal titans Decapitated, joined French metal juggernauts Gojira on stage. Vogg stepped in for a blistering performance of Gojira's classic track "From The Sky."
The collaboration electrified the audience, who erupted as the two forces of modern metal united in Krakow. Gojira, known for their crushing riffs and atmospheric intensity, welcomed Vogg with open arms, marking a powerful meeting between two of the most influential bands in contemporary heavy music.
"This was a truly unforgettable night," said Vogg after the show. "I had the unimaginable pleasure and honor of performing 'From The Sky' with my dear friends from the mighty Gojira. It was one of the most unforgettable and epic moments of my entire music life. I am still blown away by how amazing the time was with them in my hometown of Kraków. I will never forget this day."
Gojira's performance in Krakow was part of their ongoing tour, bringing their acclaimed sound to audiences across Europe with support from Kerry King. The addition of Vogg highlighted the band's close ties with the global metal community and underscored their mutual respect for one another's artistry.
The night will be remembered as a milestone for Polish fans, witnessing a rare and monumental collaboration on home soil.
Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival
Gojira Perform 1972 Black Sabbath Classic At Farewell Show
Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada
Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video
Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour To Sold Out Stadium Crowd- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR Introduced- more
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
Gavin Adcock's 'Own Worst Enemy' Debuts At No. 1- Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, And Lionel Richie Return To 'American Idol' As Judges- Thomas Rhett- more
Conan Gray Tops The Charts With 'Wishbone'- Gorillaz Headlines New Season of Fortnite Festival- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments
Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Buckcherry Tour Due To Injury
The Who Resuming Farewell Tour Following Illness
Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Doc Expanded For Blu-Ray Release
Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album
Blitz Vega Stream New Song 'Superbrain'
Big Big Train Share Live Video For 18-Minute Epic 'Beneath The Masts'
Doves Reveal Track Details For 'So, Here We Are' Collection