Watch Gojira Jam 'From The Sky' With Decapitated's Vogg

(CSM) Fans at Tauron Arena were treated to a special moment on August 19th when Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka, guitarist of Polish death metal titans Decapitated, joined French metal juggernauts Gojira on stage. Vogg stepped in for a blistering performance of Gojira's classic track "From The Sky."

The collaboration electrified the audience, who erupted as the two forces of modern metal united in Krakow. Gojira, known for their crushing riffs and atmospheric intensity, welcomed Vogg with open arms, marking a powerful meeting between two of the most influential bands in contemporary heavy music.

"This was a truly unforgettable night," said Vogg after the show. "I had the unimaginable pleasure and honor of performing 'From The Sky' with my dear friends from the mighty Gojira. It was one of the most unforgettable and epic moments of my entire music life. I am still blown away by how amazing the time was with them in my hometown of Kraków. I will never forget this day."

Gojira's performance in Krakow was part of their ongoing tour, bringing their acclaimed sound to audiences across Europe with support from Kerry King. The addition of Vogg highlighted the band's close ties with the global metal community and underscored their mutual respect for one another's artistry.

The night will be remembered as a milestone for Polish fans, witnessing a rare and monumental collaboration on home soil.

