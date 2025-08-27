Alana Hil Shares 'Heartbleed Over Coffee' Video

(HHPR) Alana Hil has unveiled her new single "Heartbleed Over Coffee" alongside a visually striking music video. The song captures the fog of waking up overwhelmed, lost in thought, and weighed down by uncertainty.
It reflects the quiet chaos of overthinking and emotional drift, but also the grounding power of love. Even when the world feels like it's unraveling, the presence of someone who brings you back to yourself can make all the difference. Speaking about the new track Alana said, "This song is an ode to music...because music literally saved my life."
The release builds on the success of her previous single "Love and Mental Breakdowns," which has already surpassed 100,000 streams since its release in late July. The track, which arrived with an accompanying music video, made waves with its raw storytelling and cinematic visuals. This summer, she also opened for the legendary Macy Gray on multiple tour dates, further cementing her place as an artist to watch.
"Heartbleed Over Coffee" offers another glimpse into Hil's forthcoming EP, Diaries of a Common Woman, a deeply personal project that explores identity, mental health, and resilience. With her distinct voice, fearless honesty, and genre-defying style, Alana Hil is fast emerging as one of the most compelling new voices in soul and beyond.
