Alexander Stewart Shares 'Scared Of Myself' And Announces New Album

(PPM) Alexander Stewart has announced his sophomore album What If? will be released on October 24th. Alongside the announcement and in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month coming up in September, Alexander has released "scared of myself" from the upcoming album.

"It felt fitting to announce the album and drop 'scared of myself' all on my birthday, as writing this album is truly about my experience growing up the last 2 years and the difficulties I faced," Alexander revealed. "I spent so much of last year second guessing my life, my career, relationships, and self worth. I was constantly asking myself 'what if nothing works out the way I thought it would...?' But as I continued writing this album I started changing my mindset and sitting with the discomfort and realized, what if everything is working out exactly as it's supposed to?"

Expanding upon "scared of myself," Alexander shared, "This song is beyond special to me. It's about my relationship with my thoughts, feelings and my past that can sometimes overwhelm me... and how sometimes the scariest place for me to exist is in my own brain. Writing this song was very healing for me, and I hope it finds a healing place for you too."

With 12 tracks all co-written by Alexander, What If? will include the recently released single "Blame On You," which was named one of Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know upon release, as well as "Here Again," which has garnered over 3 million global streams to date and marked the first new music under Alexander's global partnership with Virgin Music Group that will see him continue to own his masters.

In support of the new album, Alexander will hit the road this November for the UK and European leg of his headlining Here Again Tour. Tickets are now on sale here. Alexander was recently featured as a guest artist at the GRAMMY Museum's 2025 GRAMMY Camp in Los Angeles and also joined AJR for their "Somewhere In The Sky Tour" at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto earlier this month. On September 12th, Alexander will head to Quebec City to perform on the mainstage at FONO Festival. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates.

What If? serves as the follow up to Alexander's debut album bleeding heart, which included his viral single "i wish you cheated" that skyrocketed to over 45 million views on TikTok and led to his late-night TV debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The album earned the Toronto-born singer-songwriter his first JUNO Award nominations for "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" and "Pop Album of the Year," as well as his first MTV VMA nomination for "Video for Good" with his song "if you only knew," which was named one of Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know."

Following the release of the album, Alexander claimed his first #1 on the US Dance Charts with "Wrong Way," a collaboration with the acclaimed DJ duo Two Friends. Earlier this summer, Alexander finished his global headlining Bleeding Heart Tour, which saw him perform at nearly 40 dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Asia and Australia. Previously, he's toured with Charlie Puth, Benson Boone, and Eric Nam, growing his fanbase that has expanded to over one billion global streams, over 400 million YouTube views and over 166 million likes on TikTok.

Alexander Stewart 2025 Tour Dates

September 12 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - FONO Festival

November 13 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

November 16 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

November 17 - London, UK - KOKO

November 19 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

November 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

November 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg MAX

November 25 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

November 27 - Paris, France - Alhambra

November 28 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik

November 30 - Vienna, Austria - WUK

December 01 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

December 03 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

